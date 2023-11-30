Neil Gaiman recently released a letter about the series resuming production on his iconic work's 35th anniversary.

Netflix just released a photo of The Sandman back in the swing of season two after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Deadline reported.

Neil Gaiman, The Sandman's creator, announced the resumption of production with a behind-the-scenes set photo of Dream (Tom Sturridge) and Desire (Mason Alexander Park). He also released a letter to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the graphic novel series.

In the letter, Gaiman talked about how he began writing The Sandman 36 years ago when he and his family were trapped in their village due to a storm. A year and a month later, the first issue was released.

“This week we officially restart production on the next sequence of stories of The Sandman for Netflix,” he wrote.

“Genius show runner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special, and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable,” the letter continued.

Gaiman concluded the letter by penning, “A journey is beginning that will take us from Destiny’s garden to Hell, from the Heart of the Dreaming to Ancient Greece and revolutionary France, and from there to places even I cannot quite imagine on the screen. I will be patient. Good things are coming.”

What's in a name? The Sandman AKA Morpheus AKA Dream

The Sandman follows the story of Morpheus, the stupidest, most self-centered, pathetic excuse for an anthropomorphic personification on this or any other plane… at least according to his sister Death (Kirby). In season 1, Morpheus is mistakenly captured in 1961 and then held prisoner for 106 years. He escapes and goes back to his realm, the Dreaming, and tries to restore it after it is left in ruins due to his prolonged absence.

Season one was adapted from the first two volumes of the graphic novel, Preludes & Nocturnes and Doll's House. Two special episodes were also released, Calliope, and the animated Dream of a Thousand Cats. These two episodes were from the third volume, Dream Country.

The Sandman: Dream Country has four short stories. The two were already adapted into the series. The other two remaining are A Midsummer Night's Dream and Façade.

His mention of Ancient Greece maybe alludes to the how Dream takes on the name Morpheus, the Greek God of sleep. His Endless siblings Death, Desire, Despair and Destruction were already introduced in the first season. Their Greek pantheon equivalents are Thanatos, Eros, Oizys and Perses respectively. However, these names are hardly used. After all, it's much better to use all of their alliterate names.

The Sandman season 2: Season of Mists and Fables and Reflections?

If the second season follows the order of the graphic novels, then we'll most likely be seeing characters of the fourth volume, Season of Mists. Another Endless sibling, Delirium, the youngest could make an appearance. It may also feature gods from other mythologies like Norse (Thor, Odin and Loki), Egyptian (Anubis and Bast) and Japanese (Susanoo-no-mikoto).

As for the revolutionary France part, that's from the sixth volume, Fables and Reflections. Like Dream Country, it is a collection of short stories. One in particular, Thermidor, is set in height of the French Revolution featuring Lady Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman).