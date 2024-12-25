Well, at least it went better than the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight. That's the prevailing sentiment on social media thus far regarding Netflix's inaugural NFL game broadcast between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The game itself was a fairly dull, lackluster affair with few big plays and fewer unforced errors, which means attention naturally turned to the other big unknown viewers were tuning in for — to see if Netflix would have an encore of the technical debacle that was the Paul-Tyson boxing match.

And on this front, Netflix did not disappoint! Well, that is to say, it didn't disappoint the haters hoping for more technical glitches, snafus, and booboos, although the streamer did manage to steer clear of an all-out dumpster fire.

This very website recently reported on Kay Adams' excitement over getting to be the game day host for this first-of-its-kind event with Adams even calling the job a “dream.”

It couldn't have felt great then to have the very first words out of her mouth when the livestream began be muted in favor of elevator Christmas music as viewers frantically scrambled for their remotes wondering if the volume was just down too low.

It's hard to blame this one entirely on Netflix since they hired NFL Media to produce the pregame show, but still, for there to be another major mistake right at the outset of the broadcast wasn't a great look.

As far as the game itself, where they would surely want to hit the ground running right from the start and erase all memories of the audio problem, Netflix really shook things up here by switching instead to a visual graphic blunder for the start of the game — showing on their score bug that the Steelers somehow were already down to two timeouts right at the start of the game.

Expand Tweet

But again, this one really falls on CBS, who was in charge of the broadcast of the game itself, so moving on to a merry blunder by Netflix proper!

The streamer seems to have crashed less often than Russell Wilson did into the grass at Heinz Field (despite gifting his O-line an impressive Christmas present), but there were still quite a few anecdotal tales of it happening on social media. I myself experienced one annoying freeze in the third quarter that required exiting Netflix and a page refresh.

Netflix did their part to quell the criticism by boosting as many ads hashtagged “#NFLonNetflix” as possible, but unhappy viewers still made their voices heard too.

All in all, Netflix's first NFL broadcast between the Steelers and Chiefs was a pretty good metaphor for every other big blockbuster production on the streamer (scripted or otherwise) — overhyped, overly star-studded, overpaid for, and a promising premise that wore thin and boring pretty quickly. It wasn't so much a Christmas miracle as a Christmas meh-acle.