Netflix has finally released its first look at Squid Game: The Challenge — a new game show based on the popular show.

A short 40-second teaser was released for the Netflix Squid Game reality show.

“You will now compete for our biggest cash prize in reality show history,” the host says.

The 10-episode Squid Game reality competition features 456 competitors going against each other for a prize of $4.56 million. In the short teaser trailer, competitors donning the signature green jumpsuits are seen.

“$4.56 million dollars — people do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less,” someone says in a voiceover.

In September 2021, Squid Game dropped on Netflix. The series instantly caught fire and became a fixture in pop culture. It follows a secret contest, which also consists of 456 players, who are having financial struggles. They all risk their lives playing dangerous children's games for a chance to win a massive prize.

Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Aanupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung star in the series.

Per Netflix, Squid Game is the most popular TV series. This includes English-spoken series such as Wednesday and Stranger Things Season 4 and non-English-spoken series such as Money Heist and Lupin. According to the streaming service, the first season logged 2,205,200,000 hours viewed and 265,000 views.

A second season was inevitable — especially with those types of viewing numbers. Spin-offs, including a competition series, are a prime example of Netflix striking while the iron is hot.

Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere on November 22 on Netflix.