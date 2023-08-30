Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer series is coming back for a third season. However, Neve Campbell is not.

On August 30, Netflix announced that it has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 3. Once again, the third season will feature 10 episodes, with this season adapting the fifth novel in the series, The Gods of Guilt. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 will again follow Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), “an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.”

David E. Kelly created the series based on Michael Connelly's book series. Manuel Garcia-Ruflo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Yaya DaCosta will all return. However, Campbell was omitted from the Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 cast list as a regular.

This isn't too surprising, as Campbell's role diminished from the first to second season. In the finale of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Campbell's character takes a new job in a different city — effectively writing her out of the show. It should be pointed out that Campbell's character is not part of the fifth book that this season will adapt. However, The Hollywood Reporter's sources added that the “door is open” for her to return down the line.

Neve Campbell recently exited the Scream franchise — arguably the franchise that made her a household name. She starred as Sidney Prescott in the first five films but didn't appear in the sixth due to contractual issues. The Lincoln Lawyer seems to be a different case, and one more likely to see her return to.

The Lincoln Lawyer premiered its second season on July 6 — the first five episodes were available to stream. On August 3, the final five episodes were made available on Netflix.