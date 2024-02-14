Ben Simmons is OUT for the Nets-Celtics game.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons will not play Wednesday vs. the Boston Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back, according to head coach Jacque Vaughn. The three-time All-Star, who sat the first night of a back-to-back early last week, said the night off is precautionary as he reacclimates from a three-month absence due to a nerve impingement in his back.

Simmons has appeared in six games since returning, averaging 7.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while playing 19.6 minutes per night. The former No. 1 pick turned in his quietest performance of the stretch during a 118-110 loss to Boston Tuesday, posting five points, six rebounds, and eight assists on 1-of-5 shooting in 24 minutes.

Simmons has been playing on a minutes restriction since returning. Despite having over a week off for the All-Star break, he was unsure of whether the restriction will be lifted when he returns.

“I don't know. That's a question for the medical team,” he said.

The Nets fell to 21-32 with their loss to the Celtics, two and a half games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Getting a healthy Simmons back for a 28-game stretch to close the regular season could play a key role in Brooklyn's playoff push in the first full season of the post-Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era.

“I'm getting there. Just ups and downs each day, but staying on the path,” Simmons said following Tuesday's loss. “Just gonna try to get my body right [during the All-Star break], stay on top of it, and then come back, push to the end of the season.”