The Brooklyn Nets season continues to take turns quickly, and now it is regarding Ben Simmons. The oft-injured point guard has failed to meet expectations since coming to town, and now the Nets will be without Simmons for the remainder of the season, according to Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News.

“Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Jacque Vaughn says.”

This isn’t surprising, and this was the direction things were trending after the latest Ben Simmons injury update. However, there is a sense that Simmons should be able to make a full recovery.

Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “Ben will not be joining us the rest of the year.” Says team doctors and specialists expect him to make a full recovery — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) March 28, 2023

Simmons has played 42 games for the Nets this season, averaging just 6.9 PPG with 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He hasn’t played since February 16, and even then, he played a minimal role for the Nets.

After trading away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets have found a way to hang around in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, and they sit at 40-35 and the 6th seed heading into Tuesday night.

The injury issues continue to swirl for Simmons after he missed the entire 2021 season and dealt with ongoing injuries as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. This latest injury could be a tough one to overcome, and only time till tell of Simmons ever makes a full recovery and be even a glimpse of the player he once was.

The Nets will play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night as they try to earn a playoff spot, and the return of Ben Simmons will have to wait until the 2023-2024 season.