Nets: How Brooklyn can address fit issues surrounding Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton

Ben Simmons played in his second game after a 470-day layoff on Thursday night against the Miami Heat. The rust was evident, with the former no. 1 pick posting four points, four assists and six turnovers in 25 minutes. There was a clear passivity to Simmons’ game in his first two contests, and the three-time All-Star said that his acclimation to the physicality of the game will take time.

“That will just come,” Simmons said. “Obviously, having back surgery and rehabbing, there’s a lot of things that physically maybe I want to do that I’m not doing right now: getting to the rim, getting hit, things like that, and hitting other people, but that’s all gonna come. We’ve got time, so in due time, it’ll come.”

Simmons is also adjusting to a new offensive system under head coach Steve Nash and assistant Igor Kokoskov. His lack of an outside shot alongside a non-shooting center in Nic Claxton raises concerns. Those spacing issues were evident with Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris out Thursday night. Nash spoke before the game about finding an off-ball role for Simmons alongside Claxton.

“If he doesn’t have the ball in random actions and we have a center on the floor, we have to find a template for how we want him to play in that scenario,” Nash said. “I think for us it’s trying to gain clarity in his mind of how we want him to play. Just getting him used to all the different kind of roles that he’s gonna play with our group and how we want to play. As we progress on that process I think we’ll see a really great Ben Simmons.”

Simmons took just three shots against the Heat. Kevin Durant carried the offensive load, scoring 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting with his new co-star gaining a feel for his off-ball fit alongside Brooklyn’s centers. Nash acknowledged the lack of spacing postgame.

“It’s a little clunky for us right now,” the Nets coach said. “Especially since we’re missing some guys tonight who space the floor and put pressure on the defense. Ben will be fine. He’ll improve, he’s gonna get better every night, and he’s gonna be an engine for us and a big part of what we do.”

“But it is a process,” he continued. “He hasn’t played for a long time and he’s also assimilating to a new group. That takes time, it’s not gonna be perfect, and it probably won’t be any time soon. But if we can keep improving every day that’s all we ask for.”

Ben Simmons says there has to be more of a balance between him looking for his own shot and creating for others. “Three shots is definitely not enough.” Said he wants to get the ball in the post and attack the rim more. Still getting his feel coming back. pic.twitter.com/QOBXLdZsCT — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 7, 2022

Playing alongside two all-time great perimeter scorers in Irving and Durant presents a far different fit for Simmons than Joel Embiid in Philadelphia. While this will relieve scoring pressure, it also means Simmons will need to find ways to make an impact without the ball, something that is complicated with another non-shooter in Claxton occupying the paint. Following practice Saturday, Nash spoke about the ways Simmons can be productive off the ball with Claxton on the floor.

“I think there’s different ways that Ben can attack from those positions,” Nash shared. “He can still stay spaced on the perimeter and be an outlet and get straight to second-side actions. He can be a screener and a roller on and off the ball. But he’s also a guy that can drive the ball to the basket if they want to sag off him and make plays. So I think there’s plenty of ways we can use Ben regardless of having two guys out there that are more slashers and drivers than shooters.”

One way the Nets hope to quell fit issues of Simmons and Claxton is the transition attack. This has been a clear emphasis in both preseason games, with Simmons pushing the pace off rebounds or his teammates searching for him up the floor to spring the fastbreak. Nash emphasized that aspect of Brooklyn’s offense Saturday, as well as Simmons’ capabilities as a screener.

“The number one priority is Ben to get the ball and push it in transition,” he said. “But if he’s off the ball he can space and then play second side or he can get to screening right away. He can be the lead screener, he can be the secondary screener.”

Ben on the break pic.twitter.com/EsXCAmG4Ge — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 3, 2022

Brooklyn should frequently use Simmons in the pick-and-roll with Durant and Irving. Both can exploit different coverages with their pull-up three/mid-range shooting ability. If teams choose to blitz, Simmons will be at an advantage in the short roll where he can utilize his incredible playmaking ability. The question is: where does Claxton fit in those sets?

Finding productive roles for Simmons and Claxton while also maximizing the ball-handling and shot creation of Irving and Durant will be a difficult task for Brooklyn’s coaches. The Nets will likely deploy Simmons at center to close games as a result. Nash can surround the Aussie with four shooters, opening the paint for him to attack the rim and/or facilitate. Brooklyn used a lineup of Irving, Royce O’Neale, Harris, Durant and Simmons on Monday, one they should frequently use to close games. However, these groups will struggle to match up with the size of teams such as Boston, Milwaukee and Philadelphia, making a floor-spacing center an important need.

Brooklyn Nets’ Potential Trade Targets

This will likely result in General Manager Sean Marks turning to the trade market. Indiana’s Myles Turner has been linked to Brooklyn in prior seasons. Turner has a rare skillset as a rim protector and floor spacer. The 26-year-old has averaged 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.4 percent from three on 4.4 attempts per game over his last two seasons.

Marks could package Joe Harris with Cam Thomas/Day’Ron Sharpe and draft picks in a deal. Another package could center on Claxton and Seth Curry.

A recent report citing several league executives identified Orlando’s Mo Bamba as another target for the Nets. The New York native is coming off a breakout year in which he averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game on 38.1 percent shooting from three. Orlando signed Bamba to a two-year, $20.6 million contract this offseason but has a talented big man in Wendell Carter Jr. ahead of him in the rotation. If Bamba continues his play from last season, his contract will prove to be great value, leading some to believe the Magic could flip him at some point in the next year.

“He could be a really big commodity this winter or next summer,” one league executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy. “The Nets, he grew up in New York, they would like to have him.”

Marks could build a package around Seth Curry, Cam Thomas and draft compensation for a Magic team short on guards.

MO BAMBA 5-FOR-5 FROM DEEP IN THE 1H?!? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mwbfV2IYSh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2022

Simmons’ role alongside Claxton is something to monitor as the season progresses. Nash and Kokoskov could be banking on Brooklyn’s assortment of isolation scorers and floor-spacers to quell fit issues. However, the best version of this team will come with maximum space for Ben Simmons to utilize his unique skillset alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. How Marks addresses that will be a significant storyline for the Nets in 2022-23.