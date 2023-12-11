In a rare interconference matchup, two rising squads in the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings will face off on Monday night.

An intriguing interconference showdown will be in the works as the Brooklyn Nets head out to the west coast to do battle with the Sacramento Kings. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Nets-Kings prediction and pick will be made.

Over a quarter of the NBA regular season is in the books, and the Nets currently possess a not too-shabby 12-9 record, winning six of their last seven games. Arguably enough, Brooklyn is one of the hottest teams that the NBA has to offer at the moment and they are certainly trending in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Kings have alternated wins and losses their last four games on the hardwood. But there is no doubt that the home-court advantage that the Kings possess remains one of the best that the NBA has to offer. Overall, the Kings are 12-8 and are a half game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the top-spot in the Pacific Standings.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Kings Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +4.5 (-112)

Sacramento Kings: -4.5 (-108)

Over: 235.5 (-112)

Under: 235.5 (-108)

How to Watch Nets vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: YES Network/NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, traveling from coast-to-coast is no easy task for any team in the NBA. But for a squad as scalding-hot as the Nets, nothing is out of the question.

In order to pull off a big-time win and cover the spread in doing so, continuing to shoot the cover off the basketball from trey land will be a dynamic recipe for success. Believe it or not, Brooklyn owns the top three-point shooting percentage that the league has to offer at a healthy 38.7% clip.

At any level of basketball, if a team can shoot lights-off from three-point range, then it makes it extremely difficult for the opposition to win. If all else fails, don't be surprised if the Nets hits some clutch threes to cover the spread in impressive fashion.

Alas, the biggest X-Factor in this ballgame could fall in the form of the Nets finding creative ways to force turnovers on the defensive end of the floor. If there is one thing that Brooklyn has struggled with, it has been winning the turnover battle night in and night out.

In fact, the Nets have the worst defensive turnover-percentage in all of basketball. Indeed, improving this statistic even just a smidge will pay off in a big way.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Known for their high-flying, hectic pace, the Kings will once again use this formula in an attempt to run the Nets out of the gym. In the small sample size of this regular season, it has been Sacramento who has averaged 116.4 points per game which remains one of the top marks in the NBA.

Not to mention, but there are very few duos in the league as potent as the two-man game of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. With the lethal combination involving the shiftiness of Fox and the length of Sabonis, opposing teams often find it very challenging to combat Sacramento's bread and butter.

Of course, Sacramento isn't known for their defense by any means, but often times the home crowd in NBA games will provide more than enough juice in the building for an increased intensity on that end of the floor. As a whole, the Kings only boast the 20th-best defensive efficiency in the NBA, but with an overwhelming home-court advantage in the Kings favor, this is an area where Sacramento could find vast improvement in. This is a team that struggles to force misses at all three levels of the half court and doesn't necessarily come up with enough turnovers on defense, but don't overlook the power that a fan holds.

All in all, this game could be a nail-biter, and the Kings will have to convert from the free-throw line to eventually slay the Nets. At first glance, a season-average 74.5% from the charity stripe is ugly to say the least, and if they shoot poorly at the line once again, then overcoming one of the hottest teams in the NBA in Brooklyn may be impossible.

Final Nets-Kings Prediction & Pick

In this back-and-forth-affair, which side will come up with clutch plays down the stretch to prevail? By the time the clock hits triple zeroes, rely on Brooklyn scorching ways to hit some big-time shots late to cover the spread despite traveling a long ways from home and serving as visitors.

Final Nets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Nets +4.5 (-112)