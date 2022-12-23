By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets completely embarrassed the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, 143-113. Stephen Curry was out of action in this one as the former back-to-back MVP continues to rehab a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out for a few weeks. There’s no denying that Steph’s absence played a key role in the Dubs’ blowout loss against the Nets.

A Warriors fan sitting courtside during the game had to point this matter out. He also directed his smack talk to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant by telling them that it would have been a much different game if Curry was around. For their part, Kyrie and KD could not help but clap back at the fan:

“He gotta guard me, and I gotta guard him, so it’s even,” Irving said.

A fan yells at Kyrie “let’s see what happens when Steph plays” Kyrie tells him. It don’t matter cause he gotta guard me so it’s even. Then KD gets into it with him #netsworldpic.twitter.com/VotCO8XJnR — Courtside Nets (@Courtsidenets) December 22, 2022

Durant also had to get in on the action, although it is unclear what he said to the fan. It seems like he was congratulating the Warriors supporter for the Dubs’ championship run last season. I’m just not sure if was being sarcastic and if that was a bit of a warning for the fan.

Either way, there was no animosity in the exchange and it seemed like a bunch of grown men just exchanging animated views about basketball. Commissioner Adam Silver likely won’t do anything about this, and we shouldn’t expect any fines to be handed out. Right?

For what it’s worth, the Warriors host the Nets on January 23rd. Let’s just hope Stephen Curry will be available for that one.