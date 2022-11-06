The controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving’s anti-Semitic tweets has been the center of media attention as of late. To recap: the Brooklyn Nets star tweeted out a movie that had serious anti-Semitic tones. After receiving backlash from many parties, Irving seemingly doubled down during a bizarre media appearance. As a result, the front office suspended the star for a minimum of five games.

Amid all the media drama, a certain ex-NFL star tweeted out his support for the scorned Nets star. Antonio Brown, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers star, went on a rant on Twitter defending Kyrie Irving. In his tweet, Brown called Irving a “superhero”.

Let Kyrie Irvin Play 🏀 True Greatness to Witness Superhero Support Him He got Nothing to Gain Let him do what he love it's already Hard enough ! Please don't cancel him he said his peace just wanna see him be Great Back KI Uncle Drew — AB (@AB84) November 6, 2022

It’s worth noting that Antonio Brown is affiliated with Kanye West, who is also embroiled in his own issues regarding anti-Semitism. West also went on social media to support Kyrie Irving during the peak of this controversy. Likewise, Brown also stood by West when athletes like Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald left the latter’s agency Donda Sports amid all of the backlash.

Kyrie Irving has since apologized for his actions in a lengthy Instagram post. However, that might not be enough for the Nets, who gave six conditions for Irving before he is reinstated to the team. The list includes sensitivity training, donations to Jewish foundations, and a verbal apology. Once these are satisfied, Brooklyn might lift the suspension off of Irving.

This recent controversy has many fans speculating about Irving’s future, not only with the Nets but also the NBA. Some are speculating that the star’s career might be over due to his anti-Semitic comments. We will see what the aftermath of this whole situation.