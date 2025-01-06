The Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Barclays Center. Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell are on the injury report, both listed as questionable. Simmons is dealing with left calf soreness, while Russell has a left shin contusion.

Here's everything we know about Simmons and Russell's injuries and playing statuses vs. the Pacers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Ben Simmons, D'Angelo Russell injury status for Nets-Pacers

Simmons was a late scratch before Saturday's 123-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers due to his calf ailment. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said the Aussie began experiencing discomfort during warmups. A questionable tag indicates that the soreness has yet to resolve itself leading up to Monday's matchup.

Simmons has a history of left calf issues. The three-time All-Star missed a game due to left calf soreness earlier this season. He also missed a stretch due to a muscle strain in the calf during the 2022-23 season.

Since replacing Dennis Schroder as Brooklyn's starting point guard, Simmons has averaged 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists over seven appearances.

Russell exited Saturday's loss after taking a blow to his shin and did not return. His being listed as questionable indicates he's experiencing residual effects from the play vs. Philadelphia. He posted five points, four assists and three turnovers on 1-of-4 shooting in 14 minutes before sustaining the injury.

Before the matchup, the 28-year-old had averaged 16.5 points, 10.0 assists and 2.0 turnovers per game on 50.0 percent shooting over his first two appearances after joining Brooklyn via trade.

The Nets will be without Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas vs. Indiana, as both will miss extended stretches due to injury. With Simmons out and Russell exiting, Brooklyn's offense looked inept against Philadelphia. Jordi Fernandez's squad shot 34-of-83 (41 percent) from the field with 22 turnovers.

The Nets have lost six of their last eight games entering Monday's Pacers matchup.