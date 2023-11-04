Revealing the reason Ben Simmons is not playing in the Brooklyn Nets' Saturday game against the Boston Celtics

The already shorthanded Brooklyn Nets ruled out Ben Simmons Saturday against the Boston Celtics on the back end of a back-to-back. Brooklyn labeled Simmons’ status as “back – injury maintenance”.

The decision to rest the three-time All-Star shouldn’t come as a surprise after his injury-riddled 2022-23 season.

Nets resting Ben Simmons

Simmons played just 42 games last year while returning from offseason back surgery. He missed three extended periods during the first half of the season, one of which came after he strained his calf during the second game of a back-to-back.

Ben Simmons has been among Brooklyn's most productive players to start the season, averaging 7.4 points, 10.0 rebounds (14th in NBA), and 7.2 assists (11th in NBA) through five games. The former number-one pick's transition passing has led a Nets offense averaging 23.4 fastbreak points per game, the most in the league. Brooklyn is shooting 41.3 percent from three, the NBA's second-best mark, with Simmons spraying to shooters in the up-tempo attack.

Ben Simmons and the Nets running a track meet in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/wSVq6MXWRa — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 30, 2023

Simmons' high-level defense and rebounding have made this possible, allowing head coach Jacque Vaughn to lean into small-ball lineups with him and Dorian Finney-Smith in the frontcourt.

Brooklyn will also be without Nic Claxton (ankle) and Cam Johnson (calf strain) against the league-leading Celtics. With Simmons out, Trendon Watford should be in line for extended minutes. The minimum signing impressed during his Nets debut Wednesday at Miami, posting 11 points, four rebounds and four assists on 4-of-6 shooting to help lead a comeback win.

At 6-foot-8 with a versatile offensive skillset, Watford presents a similar fit to Ben Simmons as a sizable ball handler who can push the ball in transition while acting as a screener and short-roll playmaker in the halfcourt.

With Simmons getting the night to rest Saturday, he should be in line to return when Brooklyn hosts the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.