Nets fans welcomed former Brooklyn star and current Clippers guard James Harden with some major heckling Wednesday night.

Brooklyn Nets fans have no chill.

Early in the first quarter of the game between Brooklyn and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center Wednesday night, Nets fans chanted “Daryl Morey” in unison while James Harden was taking his free throws. Of course, Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers executive did not see eye to eye during the former's stint in the City of Brotherly Love. It even went as far as Harden calling Morey a “liar,” which seemingly virtually sealed his fate in Philly.

In any case, Harden has finally escaped Philadelphia via a trade engineered by the Sixers and the Clippers.

Fans know a lot about that James Harden saga in Philadelphia to use it as a low-hanging fruit of a material when trying to get under the former NBA Most Valuable Player's skin.

The troll job from the Nets fans did not work, though, as Harden was able to sink both free throws after drawing a shooting foul from Brooklyn bucket-getter Cam Thomas. Harden has heard it all during his long career in the NBA, so he must have already developed quite a thick insulation against such behavior from antagonistic fans.

The Nets game is also just the second of Harden in a Clippers uniform. Los Angeles lost in Harden's debut with the team on Monday, as the Clippers fell prey to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden to the tune of a 111-97 score. In his first game with LA (and first in the 2023-24 NBA season), Harden scored 17 points and added six assists, three rebounds, and a steal in 31 minutes of action.