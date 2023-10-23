The Brooklyn Nets finalized their 15-man roster Thursday, announcing the release of Darius Bazley. The decision means Trendon Watford and Harry Giles will fill the team's final two standard roster spots.

Watford and Giles joined Brooklyn on minimum contracts this summer, and the Nets are intrigued by the versatility both signings can add to the frontcourt.

“Trendon’s ability to, as you saw in preseason, play multiple positions for us. We played him at point guard to power forward. He was able to adapt and I love versatility and being able to see how your game fits with different groups. He proved that he could do that,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday. “And then Harry gives us a toughness, ability to protect the rim. Again someone who is a positive force in the locker room, and really has been a joy to be around every single day.”

Trendon Watford, Harry Giles stand out for Nets

Trendon Watford played his first two NBA seasons in Portland, flashing a versatile skill set while playing multiple positions. At 6-foot-8, the 22-year-old can handle the ball, serve as a screener in pick-and-roll, or spot-up on the perimeter. Despite playing just 16.3 minutes per game this preseason, Watford scored in double figures in all three of his appearances, averaging 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds on 47.6 percent shooting.

Before joining Brooklyn, Harry Giles nearly saw his NBA journey come to a premature close. The nation's number-one-ranked high school player in the Class of 2016, he saw his NBA career derailed by knee injuries. Following stops in Sacramento, Portland and Los Angeles (Clippers), Giles had not appeared in an NBA game in over two years entering this preseason.

After strengthening his surgically repaired knees during the layoff, the 25-year-old hosted several workouts this summer, and Brooklyn quickly displayed the most interest. He impressed during the Nets' exhibition with Maccabi Ra'anana last week, posting 16 points and 10 rebounds (six offensive) on 8-of-10 shooting.

After two seasons of watching from home, an emotional Giles got the news that he made the team Thursday.

“You just have to give him a lot of credit. He was top of the top for a long time, and then injuries set in and they’re hard to fight back from. And he’s battled back,” Cam Johnson said. “To be on the outside and get back in is a testament to his hard work, his dedication, his willingness to sacrifice, his willingness to be a part of the team.”

“Since he’s been here he’s been nothing but a great teammate. He’s been learning, he’s been in the right spots defensively and offensively. You don’t have to get on him about that stuff, and that’s why he’s still here, that’s why he’s on the roster. He earned it, and so I’m proud of him. I have a lot of respect for the effort and ability it takes to get to that point because what he’s been through’s been no joke.

Giles' physicality, mobility and defensive IQ were qualities Brooklyn was searching for at center last season behind Nic Claxton. At 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, the 2019 first-round pick's size and high motor are enticing for a Nets team that ranked 28th in defensive rebounding in 2022-23. Giles also offers some offensive upside, flashing his soft touch around the rim while converting on several floaters during the preseason.

With Brooklyn crafting a new identity centered on size and versatility, Trendon Watford and Harry Giles could be in the mix for backend rotation minutes early this season. The Nets will get their first look at their new-look roster Wednesday when they tip off the regular season at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.