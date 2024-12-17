The Brooklyn Nets have a gaping hole at point guard after trading Dennis Schroder. They lost one of their few remaining ball-handlers on Monday. Trendon Watford exited a 130-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers due to left hamstring string soreness and did not return.

Watford initially injured his hamstring during the preseason, causing him to miss the first month of the regular season.

Trendon Watford's hamstring injury another blow to Nets' depleted backcourt

Watford has been productive in limited opportunities this season. The LSU product has averaged 8.3 points and 1.2 assists per game on 44/31/86 shooting splits over 13 appearances. He posted eight points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field, 1-of-1 from three and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line in 10 minutes before exiting the Cavaliers loss.

Following Schroder's departure, Watford is one of the only players on Brooklyn's roster who can comfortably initiate offense and create his shot off the dribble.

Ben Simmons stepped in as the Nets' lead point guard on Monday. However, he's continued to trend in the wrong direction offensively this season, averaging a career-low 5.1 points on 4.1 shots per game. With Cam Thomas sidelined by a hamstring injury, the Nets have severely limited ball-handling options behind Simmons.

Veteran guard Shake Milton should continue to see his role grow with Schroder gone and Thomas and Watford battling injuries. The 28-year-old has averaged 10.5 points and 2.8 assists per game on 46/41/74 shooting splits over his last 10 appearances. However, he struggled against the Cavaliers, posting five points on 2-of-9 shooting in 17 minutes.

Keon Johnson has continued to see an expanded role despite his shooting struggles. The 22-year-old posted five points on 2-of-8 shooting during the Cleveland loss. He's averaged 5.9 points per game on 34.9 percent shooting from the field and 31.2 percent from three this season.

Brooklyn acquired two-way rookie guard Reece Beekman as part of the Schroder trade. The Virginia product averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.2 assists on 52/35/60 shooting splits over nine G-League appearances with the Santa Cruz Warriors before joining the Nets. If Watford misses time, Beekman could see his first extended NBA action.