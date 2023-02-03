The Brooklyn Nets have dealt with no shortage of uncertainty since Kevin Durant requested a trade during the summer. Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday caps of a truly bonkers timeline for Brooklyn, per The Sporting News on Twitter.

Kyrie Irving’s anti-Semitic documentary controversy stole headlines to open the year. Irving later missed time as a result and his future with the team was in jeopardy.

Brooklyn later fired head coach Steve Nash after drama continued to ensue coupled with the team’s lackluster start. The Nets officially suspended Kyrie Irving after the Nash news.

However, Kyrie Irving later returned and Brooklyn won 12 games in a row in December. It seemed as if everything was finally coming together. But a Kevin Durant sprained MCL stunted their momentum. And Irving requested a trade on Friday.

Irving has been linked to a number of teams already following his trade request. His talent will lead to interest on the trade market. And Irving reportedly wants a deal to come to fruition prior to the NBA trade deadline.

However, teams will also be cautions before giving up assets to acquire him. Irving hasn’t displayed reliability off the court in previous seasons. Potential suitors will need to decide if the storylines and possible drama are worth a trade.

As for Brooklyn, they still have legitimate playoff aspirations. But trading Kyrie Irving for anything less than a fellow star would likely eliminate their NBA Finals chances.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this Kyrie Irving-Nets situation as they are made available.