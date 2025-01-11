ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another NBA betting prediction and pick as we break down Saturday's slate of action with this upcoming game in the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz (9-27) will take on the Phoenix Suns (17-19) will Phoenix up 2-0 in the season series. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Suns prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are currently second-to-last in the Western Conference, most recently dropping to the Miami Heat 97-92. They're gone just 5-10 over their last 15 games, but notched rare back-to-back wins over the Magic and Heat just a week ago. They'll look to finally get one over Phoenix in their third meeting.

The Phoenix Suns are occupying the 12-spot in the Western standings, most recently beating Atlanta 123-115. Despite that, they're just 3-7 over their last 10 games and have slid under .500 on the season. They'll have their backs against the wall as the betting favorites at home looking to continue sweeping the Jazz.

Here are the Jazz-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Suns Odds

Utah Jazz: +11 (-110)

Moneyline: +420

Phoenix Suns: -11 (-110)

Moneyline: -560

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

TV: Roots Sports Northwest, NBA League Pass

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz are in disarray at the moment with both Keyonte George and John Collins out of the starting lineup. While Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler have done a great job of manning the paint for the Jazz, it's clear they're missing the athleticism and rebounding efforts of John Collins. Jordan Clarkson will also be missing extended time due to an injury, so they'll be hard-pressed to find someone to replace his 16 PPG and energy off the bench.

Lauri Markkanen continues to build off the massive season he posted in 2023, but the Utah Jazz have shown complete faith in Walker Kessler and Kyle Filipkowski as a solid tandem when Lauri hits the bench. Both big men are still trying to find their offensive footing, but the pair combines for consistent rebounding and their defensive efforts have become apparent immediately in turning away shots and clogging the paint. Against a Suns team that's down at the moment, this could be a spot for the Jazz to grab a big upset win.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are riding a struggle bus of their own as they continue to make drastic changes to their lineup in hopes of something sticking. Starters Jusuf Nurkic and Bradley Beal were recently relegated to bench duties as the Suns clearly need a spark when Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are off the floor. While it's likely not the position he wants to be in, Bradley Beal offers a perfect option and deep-scoring threat for them off the bench. He's had two 25-point nights over the last three games since stepping into his new role.

The same can't be said of big man Jusuf Nurkic, who logged zero minutes in their most recent game against the Hawks. By all indications, it seems as though Phoenix will be shopping their center in hopes of finding a better scoring option elsewhere. Mason Plumlee has filled the center position and after years of being a reliable big man off the bench, he's finally getting a chance to shine with his stern rebounding and great defensive play in the paint.

Final Jazz-Suns Prediction & Pick

Both teams are in a rough spot at the moment and they're searching for answers to try and change their trajectory for the rest of the season. We have to give the slight edge to the Utah Jazz when it comes to interior play for this game. The Suns are currently is disarray as they start Mason Plumlee and shop Jusuf Nurkic, so the Jazz stand to see big performances from Markkanen, Kessler, and Filipkowski due to their matchups.

However, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will both have a say in this and you can't imagine they're too happy about the way this year has gone for them, so expect both to have a solid effort in scoring the ball. The Suns have beaten the Jazz by exactly eight points in their first two meetings, so given this spread, we'll have to side with the Utah Jazz as the Phoenix Suns find a win.

Final Jazz-Suns Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz +11 (-110)