The Brooklyn Nets will be without several rotation pieces on Monday against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Ben Simmons and Dorian Finney-Smith will not play in the matchup, head coach Jordi Fernandez announced after Sunday's win over the Sacramento Kings.

Simmons has yet to play in a back-to-back this season while returning from offseason back surgery. The three-time All-Star has appeared in 13 of 17 contents, averaging 5.3 points on 4.6 field goal attempts (both career-lows) to go with 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He posted four points, three rebounds and five assists on 2-of-3 shooting in 27 minutes against Sacramento.

Finney-Smith missed the Kings matchup due to a lingering left ankle sprain. The 30-year-old has been among Brooklyn's most productive two-way players this season, averaging 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41 percent from three on 5.6 attempts per game, both career-highs.

Nets battling injury bug during West Coast trip

Starting point guard Dennis Schroder was also out for the Kings matchup due to left ankle soreness, his first absence of the season. The veteran floor general has had one of the most productive starts to his career this year, averaging 17.2 points on 45/41/84 shooting splits with 6.5 assists and 1.2 turnovers.

Brooklyn also lost second-year forward Noah Clowney in Sacramento. The 20-year-old scored 18 points while matching a career-high five made threes before rolling his ankle late in the game. Schroder and Clowney's statuses for the Warriors matchup are unclear.

Simmons and Ziaire Williams started in place of Schroder and Finney-Smith on Sunday. After a hot start to the season, Williams continued to struggle offensively during the win, posting six points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 from three.

Jalen Wilson is a candidate to replace Williams in the starting lineup in Golden State. The No. 51 pick in the 2023 draft has built upon an impressive rookie campaign after winning MVP at this year's Summer League. Wilson has averaged 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 45/34/84 shooting splits in 23.1 minutes per game this season.