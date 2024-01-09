Cam Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie commented on the Brooklyn Nets' upcoming game in Paris vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Brooklyn Nets are no strangers to foreign environments during the franchise's 56-year history. Thursday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris will mark the team's 24th game outside of the United States, the most of any NBA team.

After competing for Team USA alongside Nets teammate Mikal Bridges in the FIBA World Cup this summer, Cam Johnson said it's an “honor” to take part in basketball's global expansion.

“You have to feel honored to be able to play in an environment like this,” Johnson said in Paris Tuesday. “I think the cool thing about it is the globalization of the game. I played Team USA this summer and you see that the game is taken very seriously across the globe. So to be a contributing piece in that continued effort is something I don’t really take for granted.”

Thursday's meeting with Cleveland at Accor Arena will mark the Nets' eighth regular season game outside of the United States. Including preseason exhibitions, the organization has made stops in Japan, China, England, Mexico, Italy and Israel before the trip to France.

Thirteen of the franchise's 23 games outside of the U.S. have come in the last 15 years as the NBA continues to expand its brand globally. The team will participate in several activities throughout the week in Paris, including an orchestral tribute to Notorious B.I.G. and a Brooklyn-themed pop-up pizzeria.

Bringing the best of Brooklyn to Paris, January 8-13. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/ksav1fdVNg pic.twitter.com/KogwrqM4mw — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 8, 2024

The Nets enter the meeting with the Cavaliers losers of 12 of their last 16 games. While Brooklyn recognizes the importance of every regular season game, Spencer Dinwiddie admitted playing in front of fans in France, where basketball is among the most popular team sports, adds a unique element to the matchup.

“I think the energy of the fans and playing a game that's a little bit different than usual adds extra motivation, for sure,” Dinwiddie said. “But we need the win regardless with where we are in the season and just understanding that every game matters.”