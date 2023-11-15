Will Nets guard Cam Thomas be back soon from his ankle injury?

After spending most of his first two seasons on the bench, Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was having the breakout he always knew he was capable of eight games into 2023-24. The 23-year-old ranked ninth in the NBA in scoring at 28.7 points per game before suffering an ankle sprain that would sideline him for at least two weeks.

Cam Thomas injury update

While the timing of the injury is “frustrating,” Thomas is in good spirits and said he's progressing towards a return.

“Of course it’s frustrating. I was playing real well, helping the team, we were competing. What was I, number six or seven in scoring at the time?” he said before Brooklyn's win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. “But at the end of the day, everything happens for a reason. So I’m going to just try to rehab as best I can so I can get back to that level of play I was at, that’s the only thing I’m looking forward to.”

Thomas suffered the injury during a Nov. 8 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Following a Nov. 9 MRI, the Nets said he would be reevaluated in two weeks. Nic Claxton suffered what he called a high ankle sprain during Brooklyn's season opener and returned Sunday vs. Washington after an 18-day absence.

Thomas wouldn't reveal the grade of his sprain but admitted it was more severe than ones he has suffered in the past.

“I sprained my ankle at times, but it was more like just a quick one, then I’m back the next game or coming back in the same game. But this was more of an ankle sprain,” he said. “I’m supposed to be reevaluated very soon. Just going to take it from there, but I’m feeling better, getting better. Just trying to get back and help the team the best way I can.”

Cam Thomas' breakout season

Stepping into an expanded role this season, Thomas wasted no time establishing himself as Brooklyn's top scorer. He dropped 36 points during his debut, the most ever for an NBA player off the bench in a season opener. He followed that with two more 30-point performances, making him the second-youngest player in NBA history with three straight to open a season, behind only Shaquille O'Neale.

In his last full game before his injury, Thomas dropped 45 points on 17-of-33 shooting during a last-second loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In seven games before Thomas' injury, the Nets ranked seventh in offensive rating, scoring 117.6 points per game on 48 percent shooting. Without him and Ben Simmons — who will be sidelined for at least another week with a nerve impingement in his back — for their last three games, Brooklyn has dropped to 19th, scoring 111.0 points per game during that span.

Despite this, Thomas is staying positive and supporting his teammates with his eyes on a return.

“Just being around the guys still supporting, watching the game, hopefully get a win. But I’ve been fine. I’m really just in good spirits,” he said. “But obviously frustrating because as a player you want to be out there, especially with how well I was playing. You always want to be out there, but can’t go out there like this, so I just got to make the best of it I can and just support the guys.

“It’s a long season. Just trying to stay locked in, supportive, and rehab as best I can just so I can be back. And the other guys that’s been hurt, they’re rehabbing so they can get back. So that’s really the main thing. We’re all staying locked in. Just got to keep pushing.”