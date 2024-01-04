Cam Thomas is struggling mightily with his shot.

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has developed a reputation as a tough shotmaker during his young NBA career. However, the Nets' offense has stalled amid the team's recent struggles, and with it has come a career-worst shooting slump from Thomas.

The 22-year-old has missed 20 straight field goal attempts over his last three games. Thomas offered an honest response when asked about his eye-opening cold stretch following Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Houston Rockets.

“It’s a first, but I think people forget I’m human,” he said. “I’m still only in my third year. I’m gonna have ups and downs. I don’t know why it’s such a big thing when I’m off. I’m like, ‘Shit, I’m human.’ I’m gonna have some bad games like this, but the thing about me is I’m confident, I’m gonna stay confident. I’m gonna keep taking the same shots that I took today and against New Orleans because I made them all year and every year been playing here.

“So it’s not affecting me getting down on myself. I just wanna keep playing, stay confident, and keep playing within the flow of the offense. Everything will turn around, I’m sure.”

Thomas' slump has coincided with a move to the bench and minutes reduction over Brooklyn's last four games. Before the move, the 2021 first-round pick had averaged 22.8 points on 45/37/85 shooting splits in 30.3 minutes per game. Thomas has played 21.7 minutes per game over his last four appearances while coming off the bench, averaging 9.8 points on 25/20/59 shooting splits.

The third-year guard played only 17 minutes against Houston. While head coach Jacque Vaughn voiced his confidence in Thomas' ability to return to form, he said Brooklyn will continue to “do what's best for the team.”

“I think CT's trying to make the right play. The first half, he might've had four assists,” Vaughn said. “I think our entire group, we're just not in a groove right now, and he's just a part of it. I think it helps when your other teammates are making shots also… I have complete confidence that he'll find his groove, he's too good not to, but we're gonna continue to try to do what's best for the team in order to win a game on a nightly basis.”

Thomas' extended shooting slump is undoubtedly an aberration from his performance over the last calendar year for the Nets. The LSU product became the youngest player in NBA history to record three straight 40-point games last season. This year, he became the first Net in franchise history and the second-youngest player in NBA history to record three consecutive 30-point games to open a season.

3 straight 40+ point games for Cam Thomas. The youngest to do it in NBA history 🔥 43 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST For more, download the NBA app:

📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEjikq pic.twitter.com/8PzRKmWvTp — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Cam Thomas is the first player in the Nets' NBA history to score 30-plus points in the team's first two games of a season. The undisputed leader of Brooklyn's offense thus far, averaging 33.0 points on 62.5% shooting. pic.twitter.com/Ejdrc5yxvl — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 28, 2023

Thomas said defenses aren't doing anything differently to make his life difficult during the slump. While he acknowledged he's never endured a cold stretch like this one, he isn't worried about his ability to return to his accustomed level of play.

“No, I'm just missing. This is all on me. Everybody's playing me regular,” Thomas said. “These are shots I've been working on ever since I started playing basketball. I've never been on a slump like this, but it's nothing they're doing, honesty. I'm just missing.”

“I'm just gonna try to find some positives in everything and not really get too down because you get down, and then it keeps going. So for me, I had a bad game, just wash it. That game is over with. I was 0-for-7, it happens. Next game I could go 10-for-10, y'all know how I do. I'm not really pressed on it. I just gotta keep staying locked in and staying with what works for me and just keep working and make some shots. I'm not really worried about it.”