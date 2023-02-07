With two straight 40-point games since Kyrie Irving’s trade demand and eventual departure, Cam Thomas has made Brooklyn Nets fans forget about the All-Star guard rather quickly.

Not that there are a lot of positive things to remember about Kyrie in Brooklyn considering his rather controversial stint with the team, but there’s no denying it’s hard to replace the production he provides on the offensive end. Or so we thought.

After scoring a career-high 44 points against the Washington Wizards over the weekend, Thomas was back at it again on Monday and immediately set a new personal high. While the Nets lost to the Los Angeles Clippers, his 47 points in the match had fans talking that Brooklyn has already found their Kyrie replacement–who could even be better.

The biggest winner of the Kyrie Irving trade: Cam Thomas pic.twitter.com/agOOr13vX9 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 7, 2023

*Kyrie Irving gets traded* Cam Thomas- pic.twitter.com/ivLZ3c0yyI — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 7, 2023

Cam Thomas and Nicolas Claxton after the Kyrie Irving trade request pic.twitter.com/blpQvmSwR0 — ‎. (@pregamedullah) February 7, 2023

Cam Thomas actually matched a LeBron James record with his latest feat, as he became the second-youngest player in NBA history to have a back-to-back 40-piece. LeBron was actually just 69 days younger than Thomas when he first did it.

With that said, fans couldn’t stop giving the Nets youngster several LeBron-esque praises as well.

Cam Thomas ever since Kyrie left pic.twitter.com/YJCp6jjeGw — ًًMamba (@MambaSZN) February 7, 2023

Cam Thomas seeing his chance after Kyrie got traded

pic.twitter.com/IrZHxz4XF4 — 𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@PickSixSauce) February 7, 2023

Thomas has always been a good scorer, but with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the fold, there just wasn’t enough shots for him. While his numbers are expected to go down when KD returns from his injury, however, he has certainly made his case to be a starter and replace Irving’s role as the second offensive option for the team.

Here’s to hoping Thomas sustains his wild scoring streak. The Nets could really use it.