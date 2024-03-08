The Brooklyn Nets will have one last chance to save their season over the next week. They'll receive much-needed reinforcements as they try to do it, with Cam Thomas closing in on a return after missing six games with an ankle sprain.
There is optimism that Thomas could return this weekend during a back-to-back with the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told the New York Post's Brian Lewis. The third-year guard told the YES Network Thursday that he “should be out there in the next few games.”
Thomas is tied with Mikal Bridges as Brooklyn's leading scorer this season, averaging 20.9 points per game on 44/36/84 shooting splits. After missing nine games due to a left ankle sprain earlier this season, the 22-year-old injured his right ankle during a February 26 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Kevin Ollie's promotion to interim head coach has done little to curb the Nets' offensive struggles. Brooklyn ranks 25th in offensive rating during his nine games at the helm, averaging 103.9 points on 44.6 percent shooting.
Those struggles have been accentuated by Thomas' injury, with Mikal Bridges struggling to carry the load as the team's go-to option. Bridges has averaged 16.5 points on 37.8 percent shooting over the last six games. To make matters worse, Brooklyn also lost Cam Johnson to an ankle sprain during Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Given Brooklyn's dire situation, Thomas won't have much time to get reacclimated. Following a 118-112 loss to the nine-win Detroit Pistons Thursday, the Nets sit three and a half games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot.
After the back-to-back in Charlotte and Cleveland, Ollie's squad will close a six-game road trip against the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, and San Antonio Spurs.