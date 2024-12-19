Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is trending toward a return from an extended absence due to a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old, who has been sidelined since Nov. 25, will be reevaluated this weekend with a status update to follow, the Nets announced on Thursday.

Thomas was off to a career-best start during his first season as Brooklyn's No. 1 offensive option before suffering the injury. The fourth-year Net averaged 24.7 points and 3.4 assists per game on 46/39/87 shooting splits, all career-highs. He's raised his efficiency, a main criticism of his game early in his career, posting a career-high 60.6 true shooting percentage, over three points above league average despite attempting 17.5 shots per game.

The Nets rank 24th in offensive rating since Thomas' injury, averaging 106.6 points per game on 44.9 percent shooting. After trading Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors, the team will be without a high-level lead shot creator until Thomas returns.

Ziaire Williams, Trendon Warford receive injury updates amid extended absences

Ziaire Williams is progressing toward a return after missing the Nets' last five games due to a left knee sprain. The fourth-year forward has begun on-court workouts and will be reintegrated into team activities in the next week. After joining Brooklyn in an offseason trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, Williams has averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals on 40/27/80 shooting splits in 21.9 minutes per game.

Trendon Watford will be sidelined for at least a week after reinjuring his left hamstring during Monday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Watford initially strained the hamstring during training camp, causing him to miss the first month of the regular season. The 6-foot-8 point-forward has been productive in limited opportunities this season, averaging 8.3 points and 1.2 assists per game on 44/31/86 shooting splits over 13 appearances.

Watford's absence is another blow to Brooklyn's already thin ball-handling following the Schroder trade. Ben Simmons will continue to shoulder a heavy burden as the team's lead point guard. The three-time All-Star has continued to look like a diminished form of his Philadelphia 76ers self this season, averaging a career-low 5.1 points on 4.1 shots per game.

Veteran guard Shake Milton will continue to see an expanded role off the bench in Thomas and Watford's absences. Two-way guard Reece Beekman, who the Nets acquired from the Warriors in the Schroder trade, could also see minutes in a reserve role.