The Brooklyn Nets will be without their lead ball-handler on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns. D'Angelo Russell will be sidelined due to left hamstring tightness/injury management on the second night of a back-to-back.

Russell has struggled to stay on the floor since joining the Nets in a Dec. 29 trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. He's missed six of the team's last 13 matchups while battling shin and hamstring ailments. The veteran point guard has shouldered a much heavier on-ball burden than with the Lakers during the first half of this season.

The transition has been difficult for his body.

“For me, my body is not prepared for this. I didn't prepare for this all season, all summer, so it's an adjustment for me,” Russell said after Tuesday's 99-95 loss to the New York Knicks. “My body's adjusting as well. Just [gotta] keep listening to the training staff. They're putting me in the best position to adjust mid-season and not be vulnerable out there.”

Despite battling injuries upon returning to Brooklyn, Russell has been effective when on the floor.

D'Angelo Russell sidelined for Nets-Suns matchup due to hamstring ailment

The 28-year-old has averaged 14.6 points per game on 40/37/96 shooting splits while playing a featured role. Since joining the Nets, he ranks seventh in the NBA in assists (8.3 per game) and fifth in assist/turnover ratio (3.95) among 26 players averaging over six dimes per game. After his role diminished early this season with the Lakers, Russell said he's playing “free basketball” with Brooklyn and “will never take that for granted” again.

Russell posted 23 points,10 assists and three turnovers and finished a team-best +5 on Tuesday vs. the Knicks. He's posted a -0.6 box plus-minus since joining Brooklyn, the team's best mark among players averaging over 20 minutes per night.

Cam Thomas and Trendon Watford will remain sidelined vs. the Suns with hamstring injuries. The Nets could be severely shorthanded for the matchup with Ben Simmons (illness) and Cam Johnson (right ankle sprain) doubtful.

Brooklyn has lost nine of its last 10 games entering the Phoenix matchup. The cold stretch has vaulted the team to sixth place in the draft lottery standings, a half-game behind the Charlotte Hornets for fifth and two behind the New Orleans Pelicans for fourth.