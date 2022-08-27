Do Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving still have a good relationship after trade saga?

The saga is over. Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will now stay with the Brooklyn Nets after KD retracted his trade request. You’d have to wonder though if Kyrie was slightly upset with his teammate considering he literally asked to be moved just days after Irving opted into his player option for the 2022-23 season.

But, it appears the two are still as close as ever. Per Shams Charania, they both stayed in constant communication throughout the entire situation.

“The one guy with the Nets that Kevin Durant had remained in communication with, from everything I’ve been told, was Kyrie Irving. That was the one guy that he was communicating with on a regular basis. …That relationship goes beyond just basketball. I think it’s more a life friendship that those do have.”

Nets fans will love to hear this. KD and Kyrie have a relationship that goes much further than simply being the stars of this franchise. If they can stay healthy this season, the sky is truly the limit for Brooklyn. Kevin Durant is arguably the best scorer in the league and Irving is up there too when he’s actually focused on playing. Together, it’s scary hours. Actually staying on the floor is truly the difference-maker.

It all comes down to chemistry and how Ben Simmons fits in. There is no question the Aussie will make the Nets better from a defensive standpoint, it’ll just be interesting to see how rusty he is offensively.

The band is back together.