Former Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is eyeing a return to the NBA. The 27-year-old will sign into the G-League in advance of this week's showcase in Orlando, according to Jake Fischer.

The G-League Winter Showcase is designed to give free agents a chance to earn an NBA contract. Over 200 players will compete in front of scouts and general managers during the event, which will take place from Dec. 19-22, directly before teams can begin signing players to 10-day contracts on Jan. 5.

Over 100 players have earned NBA call-ups during or immediately after the last 19 Showcases. Notable past participants include Rudy Gobert, Clint Capela, Robert Covington, Jeremy Lin, Lance Stephenson, Patrick Beverley and Hassan Whiteside.

Will former Nets guard Dennis Smith Jr. earn an NBA contract this season?

This season marks the first year Smith Jr., who the Dallas Mavericks selected ninth overall in the 2017 draft, has begun a season without a contract. After stints with the Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets, the seven-year NBA veteran signed with the Nets on a minimum contract in 2023-24.

Smith Jr. played a featured role off the bench, averaging 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 43.5 percent shooting over 56 appearances. He continued to flash his elite point-of-attack defense, ranking first among all point guards in Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus, per DunksAndThrees.com. However, his shortcomings as a floor spacer continued to limit his role, as he shot 29.4 percent from three on 1.9 attempts per game.

The Nets need point guard depth after trading Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors. However, it's unlikely the team would explore a reunion with Smith Jr. after declining to re-sign the veteran this offseason.

Despite his offensive limitations, Smith Jr. could be an intriguing addition for a contender searching for perimeter defense and athletic pop off the bench. He and Markelle Fultz are the top point guards available on the free-agent market.