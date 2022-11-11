Published November 11, 2022

By Erik Slater · 2 min read

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn provided injury updates on Yuta Watanabe and T.J. Warren at practice Friday.

Watanabe turned in a limited practice after spraining his ankle Monday during Brooklyn’s loss at Dallas. Vaughn said Watanabe will miss the Nets’ back-to-back against the Lakers and Clippers this weekend but is “trending in the right direction.” The forward had carved out a productive reserve role as one of Brooklyn’s top defenders while shooting 12-of-22 (54.5 percent) from 3-point range.

Yuta Watanabe getting threes up at Nets practice. Appears to be comfortable shooting off that wrapped ankle. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/ET078LKG8r — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 11, 2022

Vaughn said T.J. Warren, who has not played this season while recovering from a stress fracture in his foot, is progressing positively. The head coach said Warren has been playing against Nets coaches but has not scrimmaged with the players.

“He hasn’t played against players. So just against coaches, kind of semi-live,” Vaughn said.

When asked if Warren has looked good in the drills:

“Yeah, but against coaches,” he replied. “The read against players is not there yet. Coaches are a little slower than the players, a little older.”

T.J. Warren getting reps in some halfcourt 3 on 3 drills. Update from Jacque Vaughn to come. pic.twitter.com/hdpybfhHWO — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 11, 2022

T.J. Warren working in with Royce on some three-point work. pic.twitter.com/0xKTN7dwkp — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 11, 2022

Warren signed with Brooklyn on a minimum contract this summer. The 29-year-old played just four games over the last two seasons while undergoing several surgeries to repair a navicular stress fracture in his left foot

The North Carolina State product poured in 19.8 points per game on 40.3 percent shooting from 3-point range in his last full season. When healthy, the 6-foot-8 forward presents a true three-level scoring threat and high-level secondary ball handler. Warren also proved effective with Indiana as an off-ball cutter and spot-up shooter, converting on 42.1 percent of his catch-and-shoot triples over his last two seasons.

Nobody in the bubble was stopping T.J. Warren from dropping 53 POINTS last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rS1Wf0azp4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 2, 2020

Warren’s return could provide a lift for a Nets team that has been short on shot creators. Seth Curry and Joe Harris have shown glimpses in that area as of late while returning from offseason ankle surgeries.

Vaughn said Brooklyn will assess Warren’s progress over the next 1-2 weeks before providing another update.