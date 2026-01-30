With Jayson Tatum sidelined by an Achilles tear, many assumed this would be a lost season for the Boston Celtics. Ducking the luxury tax, internal player development and draft position were among the storylines surrounding the team entering the 2025-26 campaign.

Yet, thanks to Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and others, Boston sits in second place in the Eastern Conference over halfway through the regular season. The Celtics' success could make them a buyer at the NBA trade deadline, with a starting-caliber center at the top of their wish list.

“The trade deadline is less than two weeks away. Going into the year, it was like, are they going to shed [more] salary? I could see Boston going the other way [now] and maybe adding another big man,” Shams Charania said. “They've been in the marketplace, trying to go get a big-time starting center potentially. They're going to be aggressive in moving the needle. They've got assets. They've got contracts to play with.”

"Jaylen Brown has to be in the MVP conversation for what he's done with this Celtics team.. Boston could be a team looking to make a move before the trade deadline" ~ @ShamsCharania

The Celtics' center rotation currently consists of Neemias Queta, Luka Garza and Amari Williams. With the team searching for an upgrade, two Brooklyn Nets big men could be on its radar.

While the Nets are tanking this season, they have two starting-caliber centers — Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe — in their rotation.

Nic Claxton among centers Celtics could target at NBA trade deadline

Claxton has looked revitalized this season following an injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign. The 27-year-old has averaged 12.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 blocks on 57.9 percent shooting. He's one of five centers averaging over 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists on 50 percent shooting or better, alongside Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun, Domantas Sabonis and Evan Mobley, per NBA.com.

Claxton's perimeter defense, driving ability and playmaking would offer a significant upgrade for the Celtics.

Boston would have to use Anfernee Simons' $27.6 million expiring contract to match Claxton's salary in a trade. Brooklyn would also ask for first-round draft compensation.

The Celtics previously inquired with the Los Angeles Clippers about a framework involving Simons, a first-round pick, and a future first-round pick swap for Ivica Zubac, according to Hoopshype's Michael Scotto. However, the deal didn't gain any traction.

A similar package could be in play for Claxton. However, that price may ultimately be too steep, given Claxton's limitations as a defensive rebounder and Simons' recent play. The Celtics guard has averaged 15.8 points while shooting 43.8 percent from three on 7.6 attempts per game over his last 16 appearances.

Simons' outside shooting and secondary shot-creation have been critical alongside Jaylen Brown with Tatum sidelined. It remains unclear whether Tatum will return this season.

Still, the Celtics will need an upgrade at center next season when Tatum returns. Flipping Simons' expiring contract, which they acquired during the offseason while salary-dumping Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers, and a draft pick for Claxton wouldn't be a bad outcome.

If the Celtics are looking for a cheaper alternative, they could inquire about Sharpe. Boston planned to pursue Sharpe in free agency to fill their starting center role during the offseason, but could only offer him a minimum contract, according to Scotto. He instead signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Nets.

Sharpe is making only $6.25 million this season and has again looked like one of the NBA's best backup centers. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 60.3 percent in 18.2 minutes per game.

While Sharpe would be cheaper than Claxton, both in terms of matching salary and draft compensation, the Nets hold the fifth-year big man in high regard. Prying him away could cost the Celtics a late first-round pick. Boston's first-rounder this year is currently 24th.