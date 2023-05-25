A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

James Harden has had trouble staying in one place over the past couple of years. After making the big move to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets back in January of 2021, Harden’s short-lived tenure as part of the Nets Big 3 barely lasted a year before he forced his way to the Philadelphia 76ers. Right now, rumors have emerged about Harden potentially facilitating a move away from Philly again, with his eyes supposedly set on a reunion with the Houston Rockets.

Despite all the instability, however, James Harden still remains to be a great teammate. Just ask former Nets guard Bruce Brown, who is currently part of the Denver Nuggets’ historic postseason run. In a recent podcast appearance, Brown dropped a truth bomb on how Harden’s exit pretty much doomed the Nets:

“I think locker room-wise, it was cool, but we really didn’t do much together off the court,” Brown said. “But when James was there, obviously, it was more fun. He did a whole lot of events for us.

“When he left, the locker room was kind of quiet. Nobody really did much together. … James was a great teammate on and off the court. Definitely was one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.”

"When [James Harden] left, the locker room was kind of quiet. Nobody really did much together. James was a great teammate on and off the court. Definitely was one of the best teammates I've ever had." Bruce Brown on his Nets tenure. (via @LeBatardShow)pic.twitter.com/5omwNnTi3E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Brown did not go into much detail about the Harden-led shenanigans off the court, there’s no denying that it’s always a fun time whenever James organizes these so-called events for the team. Brown made it abundantly clear, however, that he’s never had a chance to join Harden in one of his infamous strip club runs.

Brown then described how Harden’s sudden exit delivered a massive blow for the Nets — both on and off the court:

“When he left [the team get-togethers off the court] kinda lacked,” Brown said. “There was only a few people hanging out with each other on the team. And then on the court, it was kinda tough. Our offense was basically just straight [Kevin Durant] and [Kyrie Irving] isos. Teams just loaded, as you’ve seen against the Celtics in [the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs].”

James Harden didn’t stay in Brooklyn for very long, but it is clear that he had a significant impact not only on his team on the court, but on his teammates off of it as well.