Ben Simmons' offensive passivity has been problematic since he joined the Brooklyn Nets. The three-time All-Star has pointed to debilitating back injuries in recent years when asked about his lack of aggressiveness. Yet, despite entering this season with a self-proclaimed clean bill of health, his deficiencies are more glaring than ever.

Simmons is averaging 5.7 points per game while attempting 6.7 field goals per 36 minutes, both career lows. His free-throw numbers are even more concerning regarding his refusal to utilize his 6-foot-10, 240-pound frame. He's attempted four total free throws through 11 appearances, the third-fewest among 125 NBA guards to play over 20 minutes per game this season.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez responded to the eye-opening statistic ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.

“He’s very good at avoiding fouls. I don’t know. He hasn’t shot free throws,” Fernandez said. “He’s a great playmaker, he makes us play fast… If you’re that good at kicking the ball ahead and finding your teammates in transition, it’s sometimes hard to find yourself dribbling into crowds. Like I said before, I want him to be aggressive and attempt more shots, so that’s my goal right now, to get his attempts to go up, but I’m not worried about the free throws.”

“It’s like one step at a time. Probably if he attempts more shots, maybe he gets fouled more, I don’t know. But I’m not gonna be worried about it. Right now, what I know is when he’s on the court, we play faster in the fullcourt, and that, to me, is important for the group. So he makes us better.”

Simmons' free throw disparity isn't due to a lack of opportunities. The 28-year-old has the ball in his hands as much as nearly any NBA player when on the floor. He's averaging 2.61 touches per minute, the highest on the Nets and the eighth-highest among the NBA's top 50 players in touches.

Ben Simmons must improve offensive aggressiveness to maintain role with Nets

While Fernandez says he's not concerned about Simmons' lack of free throws, the Aussie's refusal to attack the basket as a lead ball-handler has hampered Brooklyn's offense. The Nets are scoring seven fewer points per 100 possessions with Simmons on the floor, the worst on/off swing of any player to play over 200 minutes.

Due to Simmons' lack of shot creation, Fernandez has strayed away from playing him alongside a non-shooting center in Nic Claxton. The coach has deployed the former No. 1 pick as a point center in a five-out offense. He will face a decision on Simmons' role when Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe return from injury in the coming weeks.

Brooklyn also welcomed back Trendon Watford over the last two games. The 23-year-old plays a similar role to Simmons as a 6-foot-8 ball-handler. Watford closed Tuesday's 116-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets over Simmons, scoring two clutch baskets in the final minutes.

After going scoreless on 0-of-3 shooting during Sunday's loss to the New York Knicks, Simmons showed marginal offensive improvement against Charlotte. He scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 26 minutes, reaching double figures for the first time this season.

He'll need to sustain that impact over an extended stretch – something he has yet to do during his Nets tenure – if he hopes to warrant minutes in a crowded frontcourt rotation.