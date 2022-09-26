Kevin Durant makes ‘accountability’ demand after tumultuous season, summer

The Brooklyn Nets managed to keep Kevin Durant this season after he rescinded his trade request in the summer. That’s good news for a team with title aspirations, but KD wants some things to change in 2022-23.

During Media Day on Monday, the superstar spoke about how he wants every single player on the roster to be held accountable, whether he’s on the court or not. Via Erik Slater:

“Kevin Durant says he wants everyone to be held accountable for their habits as a basketball player. Says he felt things were swept under the rug last season with injuries, etc. Cites the 10-game losing streak when he was out with injury.”

“We’re losing games that we shouldn’t be losing.”

Kevin Durant also voiced his concern with the squad basically accepting failure in a sense when he or even Kyrie Irving were sidelined:

“I didn’t like the fact that it was like, ‘well, when KD comes back’. Regardless of any guy being in or out of the lineup, I just think we could’ve done better. And Steve agreed with me.”

KD says he wants everyone to be held accountable for their habits as a basketball player. Says he felt things were swept under the rug last season with injuries, etc. Cites the 10-game losing streak when he was out with injury: "We're losing games that we shouldn't be losing." — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) September 26, 2022

KD on the mindset of the team last season: "I didn't like the fact that it was like, 'well, when KD comes back'. Regardless of any guy being in or out of the lineup, I just think we could've done better. And Steve agreed with me." — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) September 26, 2022

Although KD and Kyrie staying healthy are extremely important to how far Brooklyn can go, there is some intriguing talent around them. Ben Simmons is finally playing again, Seth Curry is one of the best shooters in the game, and Royce O’Neale is a fantastic veteran addition. Also if TJ Warren can find his form from the Orlando Bubble, it will be scary.

The band is back together but the Nets just need to be more consistent. There is no reason they shouldn’t be top-four in the East. That’s as long as injuries don’t hamper them. Kevin Durant just wants to see that next-man-up mentality.