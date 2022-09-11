Kevin Durant’s failed Nets trade gets truth bomb from Suns GM James Jones

Before the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant agreed to continue their partnership, KD actually asked for a trade and had the Phoenix Suns as one of his preferred destinations. Now general manager James Jones opened up about the situation and admitted that there was really nothing much when it comes to the rumored trade talks.

While Jones admitted that the Suns reached out to the Nets for a potential Durant deal, the fact of the matter is it appeared to them Brooklyn didn’t want to make a deal at all. When asked why KD ended up staying in Brooklyn instead of Phoenix, the exec was rather blunt about it.

“Cause Brooklyn wanted to keep Kevin Durant in Brooklyn,” Jones said in an interview with AZ Central. “And that’s why he’s in Brooklyn and not on some other team, but as far as with us, I get it. It’s always a great topic of discussion, but the one thing people forget is that when you’re talking about trades, or any player acquisition, the team that has the player has to be willing to move the player.”

“We had discussions with Brooklyn about their desires and what they were trying to do, but ultimately, I would say like most teams, there was nothing to it.”

Now this is certainly interesting. All along, it was widely believed the Nets were determined to move Kevin Durant, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Perhaps the Nets simply didn’t get the trade package they want, which is obviously fine since they hold all the leverage in the negotiations. Nonetheless, as James Jones hinted, they would have probably exerted more effort in finding a deal that works for them if they really wanted Durant out.

At the end of the day, the Nets know that their best chance to win a championship is with Durant. With that said, who can blame them for trying to fix their relationship with their superstar?