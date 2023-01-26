Nets guard Kyrie Irving is voicing his desire to remain in Brooklyn long-term. Irving’s agent told Bleacher Report Wednesday that the guard is seeking a contract extension. Although it is unclear whether the team shares that appetite.

“I have reached out to the Nets regarding this,” his agent Shetellia Irving told Chris Haynes. “We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets’ court to communicate now if their desire is the same.”

Irving missed over half of last season while refusing to comply with New York’s workplace vaccine mandate. Brooklyn ventured down the road of an extension with the guard last summer. Those talks proved unproductive with the team reportedly offering two and four-year deals with incentives based on games played, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“The Nets and Shetellia Riley Irving worked through various proposals, including a two-year max extension that included incentives based on games played as well as a four-year max that included two years guaranteed and triggers for years three and four based on the games played in years one and two,” sources told Shams.

Kyrie Irving reportedly made a counter offer which the Nets declined, leading the guard to opt into the final year of his deal. Any possibility of the New Jersey Native remaining in Brooklyn long-term nearly died when the team suspended Irving early this season for social media posts linking to an antisemitic film.

Since returning from the eight-game layoff, Irving has notably remained out of the headlines while proving to be one of the league’s top guards. The former number one pick has averaged 26.7 points on 49.4 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 percent from three in 27 games following the suspension. Brooklyn is 20-7 during that span.

The applied pressure from Irving’s camp comes after one of the best three-game stretches of his career. The fourth-year Net is averaging 38.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists on 52.7 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent from three over his last three appearances. That marks the first time in Irving’s career he has recorded 30-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists in three consecutive games.

The seven-time All-Star now finds himself attempting to prevent another downward spiral with Kevin Durant sidelined due to an MCL sprain. After an 0-4 start to the Durant-less stretch, the Nets clawed out back-to-back victories over Utah and Golden State on the back of 48 and 38-point performances from their newfound number one option.

Kyrie Irving went to another planet to snap Brooklyn's four-game losing streak: 48 points (21 in 4Q)

11 rebounds

6 assists

4 steals

18/29 from the field

8/15 from three One of the best performances of his Nets career when Brooklyn desperately needed it. pic.twitter.com/KMposUCBl6 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 21, 2023

Irving is eligible for a four-year, $198 million extension with Brooklyn. If the two sides cannot reach an agreement, the guard would become an unrestricted free agent following this season.