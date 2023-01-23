Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets were not going to let the reigning NBA champions flex in front of them Sunday. Irving outplayed Stephen Curry in the high-profile contest and led the Nets to a 120-116 victory in the Bay Area — the same site where the Brooklyn point guard, then with the Cleveland Cavaliers, buried that memorable 3-point shot in the clutch right in the face of Curry during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

With the Nets getting the better of Golden State, Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving fans have trooped to Twitter thumping their chests and proudly declaring Irving as the greater point guard than Curry.

Kyrie walked all over Steph Curry. He didn’t get doubled a lot but he did receive more attention than Curry, who struggled even in isolation situations (especially against Kyrie). Insane performance — RR (@RRTHEFAN) January 23, 2023

Kyrie outplays Steph head to again while he stepped up and guarded Steph and Steph didn’t guard him of course!!! — jayg (@OWE3jay) January 23, 2023

Kyrie dropping 38pts and dominating his matchup vs Steph pic.twitter.com/CUBB8idH1H — Michaël (@michaelk2_) January 23, 2023

Unreal battle between Kyrie and Steph. 💦 pic.twitter.com/8mMk7Phm1f — theScore (@theScore) January 23, 2023

Kyrie Irving came away with a total of 38 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the floor while adding nine assists and seven rebounds across 40 minutes of action. Curry, on the other hand, led the Warriors with 26 points on a less efficient 7-for-16 shooting from the field with six rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes. Kyrie Irving also made the bigger shots, making three baskets on four field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, while Curry bricked all four of his shots in the final period.

Not only did Kyrie make the big shots, but he took the challenge of guarding Steph in the fourth quarter. Steph did not guard Kyrie. — undercoversupe (@seanmgalusha) January 23, 2023

While Curry’s trophy case is more stacked than Kyrie Irving’s, there’s always a case to be made about why the latter is the better individual player than the former, and games like this only help perpetuate that basketball notion.

Kyrie Irving and the Nets will look to finish their five-game road trip with another win when they pay the Philadelphia 76ers a visit on Wednesday.