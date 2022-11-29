Published November 29, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

LeBron James couldn’t help but laugh at Kevin Durant’s comments following the Brooklyn Nets’ crucial win over the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Durant led the way for Brooklyn as they took down Orlando, 109-102. With Ben Simmons forced to exit early due to a knee injury, Durant carried the offensive load and exploded for 45 points on an insane 19-of-24 shooting from the field–including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

In his postgame interview, Durant was asked when does he know when he’s in the rhythm for a (scoring) binge like that. In an amusing response, KD simply said, “When I wake up.”

Upon hearing the rather hilarious but savage answer, LeBron took to Twitter to react, saying “KD NOT NICE!!! SHEESH” along with several laughing emojis.

To be fair to Kevin Durant, though, he certainly doesn’t expect that he’ll have a bad game on the court whenever he starts his day. Of course he always aims to score a lot whenever he wakes up. That’s his job and that’s what he’s known for, being largely considered as one of the best scorers of his generation.

Still, it’s hard not to chuckle with his response to the reporter. You just have to love his confidence.

Sure enough, Nets fans will be hoping he can keep up the momentum going as they try to further climb the Eastern Conference standings. With their latest win, they improved to 11-11 on the season for ninth in the East.

As for LeBron James, it’s surprising he was able to tweet 30 minutes before their game against the Indiana Pacers. Looks like someone is really relaxed and feeling confident as well.