It was easy to overlook Mikal Bridges as just a top 3-and-D guy in the NBA while he was a member of the Phoenix Suns, but he showcased his all-around offensive talent after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets last season. Now, he is giving fans the chance to reassess his skills by posing an amusing question on Twitter.

“Game to 11, 1’s and 2’s. Whats score if we played?,” Bridges posted. “Please be realistic lol.”

You can imagine the type of responses that flooded the 26-year-old's mentions. Many were humble and self-deprecating, some were overinflated claims of one-on-one superiority, as is expected, and others just completely trolled. Standard stuff, but the tweet gave Bridges the chance to have some fun with his followers and do some harmless flexing. It also brings into focus the true potential he flashes.

The No. 10 pick of the 2018 NBA Draft was overshadowed a bit by Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton during his first few seasons in Phoenix. His value in the league was clear from the onset, though, as he continued to improve as a scorer. The breakthrough started with the Suns last year before he ballooned to a full-fledged star with the Nets upon arriving in February.

Mikal Bridges averaged more than 26 points on 47.5 percent shooting and an efficient 37.6 from 3-point range in 27 regular season games for Brooklyn. Anyone who previously thought he was an easy beat in one-on-one action got a startling wake-up call. The perception of the two-time NCAA champion will be dramatically different going into next season.

The Nets probably hope that he is just joking around and does not engage in a Twitter open challenge. They surely do not want the indisputable face of their franchise right now to get hurt in a pickup game.