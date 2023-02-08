Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant won’t be able to play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game as he continues his recovery from knee injury. Naturally, plenty of fans are disappointed as another star has been ruled out in the annual festivity.

Durant is dealing with an MCL sprain, and while there were initial hopes that he won’t miss more than a month because of the issue, that’s clearly not the case anymore. Make no mistake, KD is progressing in his recovery, but there just isn’t enough time to get him ready to play for the All-Star Game.

Unfortunately for fans, Durant’s injury update comes after it was revealed that Stephen Curry is going to miss “several weeks” because of a leg injury. With that, the Golden State Warriors guard is also going to be sidelined for the ASG.

There’s also Zion Williamson. Despite the fact the the New Orleans Pelicans forward has not been totally ruled out, there are reports that the explosive scorer is unlikely to make it in time for the contest.

Considering all the absences, several fans took to Twitter to share their frustration over the fact that many of the voted starters are out.

“No Curry, KD, AD yeah this all star game a L,” one Twitter user said.

“Well this is going to be a boring All Star game,” another NBA fan added, while a third commenter didn’t hold back and exclaimed, “No STEPH OR KD?? Cancel the game.”

Many others expressed their pain over the news, with one simply commenting, “Depression.” Another fan said, “Man life sucks.”

It remains to be seen who will the NBA select to replace both Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. Here’s to hoping that the choice will keep fans excited about the All-Star Game again despite the series of bad news.