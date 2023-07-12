The Brooklyn Nets are currently competing in NBA Summer League action. The team took on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas in hopes of making a leap in the standings.

The 2023 offseason is a big one for the Nets and their fans. The team lost Kevin Durant last year but re-signed budding star Cam Johnson. Brooklyn took a calculated risk in the 2023 NBA Draft in selecting Dariq Whitehead despite foot surgeries.

On Tuesday, the Nets and Bucks went at it with the Nets coming away with a 92-71 victory. David Duke, Jr. led the way for Brooklyn with 24 points in the winning effort. Five Nets scored in double figures on the afternoon, adding to the good feeling for the team's Summer League roster.

It wasn't all sunshine and roses for the Nets in Vegas, however. Nick Perkins, a 6-foot-8, 250 pound power forward for Brooklyn, was ejected during the game for something he said in the direction of Vin Baker, Jr., the Bucks' guard/forward out of Boston College and son of the team's former NBA All-Star Vin Baker.

Nets forward Nick Perkins was ejected from their Summer League matchup vs. the Bucks after playing only one minute 😱pic.twitter.com/hmDragEz5w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 11, 2023

Fans reacted strongly on NBA Twitter attempting to make sense of the events.

“WTF they didn’t even lock eyes or even get into an altercation. Soft a** ref,” one fan said. Others seemed to think that the punishment did not fit the crime as Perkins did not seem to do anything too objectionable at first glance.

“He's no Ron Artest!” another fan said, tagging TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller. “Solid way to make a team,” another watcher said sarcastically.