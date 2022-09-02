After a tumultuous offseason spent asking the front office for a trade, Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant just couldn’t catch a break. It’s clear that Durant just doesn’t command respect from some NBA legends.

Only a week after being called by Barkley as an “abject failure” for his playing career outside the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant has come under scrutiny once again, this time from Barkley’s pal and fellow Inside the NBA on TNT host Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq, when asked whether he agrees with Barkley’s appraisal of Durant’s career, had this to say:

“Yeah, [you can that he’s an abject failure.], if you go back and look at his career as the best player and being the leader and all that goes with that. See we were there, we saw it,” O’Neal said in The Big Podcast with Shaq. “OKC, up 3-1. One more game, and when you’re the guy, all the pressure goes on you.”

Shaq also reiterated the common notion that Kevin Durant wasn’t the go-to-guy with the Warriors, despite winning 2 Finals MVPs during his stint in Golden State, further agreeing with Barkley’s comments.

“Talking about the bus driver, Chuck was absolutely right. He was not driving the bus in Golden State,” the 7’1 Hall-of-Famer added.

Shaq later on said that Durant should just take these criticisms in stride, especially when such remarks come from esteemed legends of the NBA who paved the way for future stars like Durant.

“You win and we don’t respect it. Don’t get mad at us. […] We talking about, when you the guy, in championship moments, can you take it to the next level? We haven’t seen that yet,” Shaq said. “If you’re the guy and you ain’t get it done, that means you failed.”

Kevin Durant has a prime opportunity to earn the respect of legends such as Shaq and Barkley. With the impending return of Ben Simmons and a full season of Kyrie Irving, Durant has a chance to lead a stacked Nets team deep into the postseason.