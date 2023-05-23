A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Brooklyn Nets star Spencer Dinwiddie made headlines several weeks ago after he was involved in a full-blown war of words with former Washington Wizards teammate Kyle Kuzma. Kuz took exception to Dinwiddie’s statements about the latter’s time with the Wizards, and the pair got into a rather unsavory back-and-forth exchange that involved a lot of unfiltered honesty and some demeaning name-calling.

In a recent episode of Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, Dinwiddie once again opened up about his beef with Kuzma. The Nets guard got brutally honest in explaining his side of the story while also making it abundantly clear how talented he believes Kuzma is:

“I think obviously he was hurt by the things I said,” stated the Nets star. “Let me preface this: I never once said he wasn’t talented. So I never once called him a bum on the court. Everything that I said, though, was designed to be honest. It was a fact. Do I respect his talent level? Yes. Do I respect his priorities? No. And that’s why I said it. ”

Spencer Dinwiddie clears the Kyle Kuzma smoke. “Do I respect his talent level? Yes. Do I respect his priorities? No.” pic.twitter.com/M0HxLvea1c — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) May 23, 2023

Dinwiddie also explained why he opted not to respond to Kuzma’s “fifth-grade insults.” According to the Nets stud, he just refuses to engage with someone who resorts to immature mudslinging. He would much rather have a man-to-man conversation — something that obviously happened between himself and Kuzma since their high-profile beef started. Until they do, we will all be eagerly anticipating next season’s first on-court matchup between the Nets and the Wizards.