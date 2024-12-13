Shake Milton was an afterthought on the Brooklyn Nets roster entering this season. A sign-and-trade from the New York Knicks used to match salary in the Mikal Bridges blockbuster deal, the seven-year veteran appeared out of place on a team trending toward a youth movement.

However, following Cam Thomas's injury, Milton has cracked the Nets' rotation over the last three weeks. His impact is a microcosm of the overlooked depth that has allowed Brooklyn to exceed expectations during a presumed tanking season.

“[He's a] super pro. Great teammate. He just tries to do everything we ask him to do,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “He’s been great. We’ve been using him in different ways as a second ball handler, primary ball handler, and he’s gone out there and competed and helped us win big games… It doesn’t matter if you’re in or out [of the rotation], just being ready and working every day and being a good teammate. And he’s done all that. He’s a pro.”

Milton's production off the bench has allowed the Nets to keep pace with opposing second units.

Shake Milton making sudden impact for Nets in wake of injuries

Over Brooklyn's last nine games, the 28-year-old has averaged 10.6 points and 3.0 assists on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 44.8 percent from three. His 24.7 minutes per game during that span are a welcome sight after a tumultuous 2023-24 campaign during which he played for three teams.

“I think last year in general was tougher, just being traded and seeing what the NBA business is like,” Milton said. “Thankfully, I didn’t have to go too far. You just see it for what it is now, you can see it clearly, and you know how to carry yourself a little bit more. It’s like a little chip on your shoulder, so it’s a good thing.”

“Just kind of being able to get minutes is a blessing. In this league especially, it's hard to get in, to stick, it's hard to make a name for yourself. So it's definitely fun being out there. I love the game more than damn near anything… I don't take any of that for granted. You just want to go out there and play as hard as you can and continue to try and make more minutes for yourself, make more opportunities for yourself.”

The Nets' veterans – Dennis Schroder, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney, Ben Simmons and Milton – have played an integral role in the team's surprise 10-14 start. Brooklyn is on pace for 34 wins after entering the season with an 18.5-win projection, the franchise's lowest in 30 years.

Fernandez has drawn praise for his impact as a first-year NBA head coach. Milton said the Nets' new-look staff has made what outsiders wrote off as a lost season an enjoyable experience.

“The staff in general, just being around these guys every day, they bring a certain energy just coming to work. It's enjoyable,” he said. “Playing under coach Jordi, it's just been like, be aggressive, play free, so we play harder. Those are all things you want to play, you want to do when you come into the league. Being able to do it here is amazing. You're in New York on top of that, so you can't really complain about anything.

“But just as far as the play style goes, it's fun because it brings out the best in you. It brings out the best in everybody. And when you have something like that, and it's competitive, and guys are rooting for each other, it's just a good environment.”