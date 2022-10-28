‘They can’t guard senior citizens’: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving roasted by ex-teammate Kendrick Perkins

Thursday night produced quite an encounter as the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Dallas Mavericks in a marquee matchup between two sides with championship aspirations this season. Unfortunately for Kevin Durant and Co., it was the Mavs who emerged with the hard-fought victory in Brooklyn’s own home floor, 129-125.

It was a high-scoring matchup that featured Luka Doncic exploding for a 43-point triple-double, and KD and Kyrie Irving combining for a mind-blowing 76 points. For his part, however, Kendrick Perkins is more concerned with the defense that was played in this contest — or rather, the lack thereof:

“I guess the Nets are okay with people giving them that work on a nightly basis. I mean they can’t guard senior citizens in a Nursing Home at recess!!! Carry the hell on… Oh btw that Luka is just SPECIAL!” Perkins wrote in his tweet.

That’s savage. Then again, there’s also some truth to Big Perk’s claim, given how the Nets allowed the Mavs to drop 129 points all over them in this one.

Kendrick Perkins has had a lot to say about the Nets of late, and he’s clearly enjoying the struggles this team has gone through to start the season. Perk recently got on Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash’s case after he was ejected on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, saying that Nash got himself kicked out of the game in order to avoid having to make tactical changes in the fourth period.

The Nets have now lost three straight games, and there’s no denying that Perkins is loving it.