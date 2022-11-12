Published November 12, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Brooklyn Nets’ star Kyrie Irving will reportedly not play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, per Brian Lewis. Irving was previously slapped with a 5-game suspension, but his timetable for return is unclear at the moment.

Irving, who shared a video on his social media which contained anti-Semitic elements and later deleted the video, met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver earlier in the week to discuss the situation. The conversation was productive but has not led to Irving’s return.

The 5th game of his suspension is Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers. But there is still plenty of uncertainty around his return. A recent report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shared the latest update on his situation.

“Even with the fifth of a minimum five-game suspension coming Saturday night against the LA Clippers, there is no momentum for a possible return to play for Irving during this four-game Western Conference trip that ends Thursday at Portland, sources told ESPN.”

Kyrie Irving very well could miss a further extended period of time. The Nets are hoping to contend this season and would love to have Irving on the court purely from a basketball perspective. But he’s dealt with off the court distractions over the past few years and the Nets are trying to decide the best path moving forward.

The Nets have played better as of late and are hoping to keep momentum moving in a positive direction. Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s front office will continue to consider all avenues in reference to Kyrie Irving’s future with the team.