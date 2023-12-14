The Brooklyn Nets visit the Denver Nuggets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Brooklyn Nets continue their road trip out east with a visit to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nets-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nets are coming off a really solid win against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night. They have now won four of their last five games, and are looking good. This is just the third game of their six-game road trip, and it is the second night of a back-to-back. Brooklyn was able to manage some minutes Wednesday night, but Mikal Bridges finished with 39 minutes played. Brooklyn has not released their injury report, but it looks like they will be healthy.

The Nuggets have won two straight wins, and they were able to take a rest day after beating the Chicago Bulls. What was most impressive about the game against the Bulls was the fact that Nikola Jokic got ejected, and the Nuggets still dominated. Denver has released their injury report, and the notable names include Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. However, both players are probable to play in this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Nuggets Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +9.5 (-112)

Denver Nuggets: -9.5 (-108)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nets vs. Nuggets

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports, YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets are healthy, and they have a very evenly spread out team. Brooklyn does a great job spreading the love as they get production from many different players. They make it very hard for a defense to single any on person out. Bridges and Cam Thomas are two scorers to watch out for. If Denver is not careful, both of these players can easily drop 25+ points on them. Brooklyn is eighth in the NBA in points scored per game, so the Nuggets will have their work cut out for them. If Brooklyn can have another good offensive day, the Nets will cover this spread.

Brooklyn can play very aggressive defense in this game. The Nuggets shoot just 71.3 percent from the free throw line. That is the worst in the NBA. Brooklyn can not allow any easy baskets in his game. If someone is driving, foul them. Putting the Nuggets on the line could give the Nets a great chance to win the game.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn can score a little bit, but the Nuggets can match it. Denver is in the top half of the league in scoring, but they are also fourth in field goal percentage, and second in assists. Denver does an awesome job swinging the ball and finding the open man. A lot of that is thanks to Jokic, but it is still impressive. If the Nuggets can lock in on offense, and match the Nets scoring wise, they will cover the spread.

Final Nets-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This should actually be a pretty close game. The Nets allocated their minutes well against the Suns, so they are going to be fresher than you think. The sportsbooks think the Nets are going to lose by double-digits. I tend to disagree on this. I am going to take the Nets to cover this spread.

Final Nets-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nets +9.5 (-112), Over 231 (-110)