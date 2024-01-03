The Brooklyn Nets visit the Houston Rockets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Brooklyn Nets travel wrap up their four-game road trip with a game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nets-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nets are 15-19 on the season, and they have lost their last four games. One of those games was a bad loss against the Washington Wizards, but the other three were against good teams. Cam Thomas is the leading scorer for the team. He is averaging 21.5 points per game, but that is about all he is good for. Mikal Bridges is scoring 20.9 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Spencer Dinwiddie leads the team in assists with 6.5 per game while Nic Claxton is the rebound leader with 9.6 per game.

The Rockets are a game above .500 at 16-15. Houston is coming off a blowout victory against the Detroit Pistons, but that ended a three-game losing streak. This game against the Nets will be game five of a seven-game home stand. Alperen Sengun is the leading scorer with 21.3 points per game, but he also leads the team in rebounding with 9.1 per game. Fred VanVleet leads the team in assists with 8.5 per game, and he averages 17.4 points. The Rockets will be without Dillon Brooks again as he continues to heal his oblique.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Rockets Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +5.5 (-112)

Houston Rockets: -5.5 (-108)

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How to Watch Nets vs. Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: YES Network, Space City Home Network (SCHN)

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets loss against the Pelicans on Tuesday night was bad. Brooklyn scored just 85 points, including only 34 in the first half. However, Cam Thomas and Spencer Dinwiddie were uncharacteristically bad. Thomas and Dinwiddie combined for zero points on 0-17 shooting, and 0-8 from beyond the arc. This is not the game you should expect out of these two again. Do not expect them to just combine for 50+ points, but they will not go scoreless.

The Rockets do not score a lot of points. The Nets can cover this spread because of that. Houston scored 113.1 points per game, which is 11th-lowest in the NBA. Along with that, the Rockets are bottom-10 in field goal percentage. If the Nets can lock it up on defense, they will be able to cover this spread.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Thomas and Dinwiddie had a bad game Tuesday night. They should play better this game, but the Rockets are not going to make it easy for anyone on Brooklyn. Houston is the third-best scoring defense in the NBA. They allow just 109.8 points per game, and teams have the third-worst field goal percentage, and worst three-points percentage against them. The Nets are going to have a very tough time scoring the basketball in this game, and it would not be surprising if the Rockets hold them below 110 points.

When Houston allows less than 110 points this season, they are 14-4 this season. This includes winning nine of their last 10 games allowing less than 110 points. Brooklyn has been struggling to do anything well this season, but especially lately. Houston will cover this spread with ease if they hold the Nets to under 110 points in this game.

Final Nets-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are 5.5-point favorites, and I like that line for them. I am going to take Houston to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Nets-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Rockets -5.5 (-108), Under 222 (-110)