Our NBA betting predictions and picks will continue as we head over to the Eastern Conference for this next matchup. The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers as the two teams conclude their season series. Cleveland leads 3-0. Check out our NBA odds series for our Nets-Cavaliers prediction and pick.
The Brooklyn Nets are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division and they're just outside of playoff contention in the 11-spot in the East. They'll face the Charlotte Hornets the night prior on this road trip as they've gone 3-2 over their last five. They'll be searching for their first win over Cleveland as they avoid the sweep.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently leading the Central Division and hold the two-seed in the East behind Boston. They've alternated wins and losses over the last seven games and they come into this one following their last 113-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. They'll look to continue with another win over Brooklyn.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nets-Cavaliers Odds
Brooklyn Nets: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +260
Cleveland Cavaliers: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -320
Over: 209 (-110)
Under: 209 (-110)
How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nets are currently in the middle of a five-game road trip and they didn't start the way they wanted with a loss against the Pistons. They'll have the Hornets for a bounce-back opportunity and they'll want to gain some confidence heading into this game with no wins against Cleveland this season. They've struggled against the Cavs' defense and they'll need to find betting scoring opportunities to have a chance here.
Denis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith led the way for the Nets in their recent win over the 76ers and they have a lineup full of players that can turn in solid scoring performances. They haven't looked very dangerous in terms of their offense, but they play with a ton of hustle and can outwork teams on the boards. It'll take an all-around performance from them to get this win.
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers continue to chase the Boston Celtics atop the Eastern Conference and they're hoping to fend off the Bucks to keep their two-seed. They had a great performance last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as the Cavaliers controlled the game handily in overtime. Darius Garland was the star with 34 points and he looked extremely confident taking the scoring load for the Cavs. Expect him to be the main focal point as they navigate some of these injuries.
The Cavaliers have been dominant against the Nets this season and should continue that theme in this one. Still, they're riddled with their own injuries and will be without Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, and Evan Mobley. Look for Garland to have his same expanded role while players like Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro see extended minutes in starting roles.
Final Nets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick
The Nets will be playing on back-to-back nights on the road, while Cleveland will have an added day of rest before this one. It certainly serves as Cleveland's advantage and having already beaten this team three times, they should be able to handle them even without a full lineup.
The Cavaliers have also been able to fare well without some of their stars and it goes to show how deep of a team they are considering their sustained success. For our prediction, I like the Cleveland Cavaliers to continue their success and find a way to win this game against the wary Nets.
Final Nets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -7.5 (-110)