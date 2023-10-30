We're back with our NBA predictions and pick as we're set to bring you coverage of this Eastern Conference matchup between two upstart rosters. The Brooklyn Nets (0-2) will take on the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) as both teams try to gain their footing on the season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Nets-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Brooklyn Nets come into this game still searching for their first win of the new season as they dropped their first two games to the Cavaliers and Mavericks. The Nets managed to lose both games by a combined six points, so they're inching closer and closer to getting their first win. Look for them to come out of the gates hot in this one.

The Charlotte Hornets are 1-1 after beating the Atlanta Hawks in their season opener, but dropping their following game to the Detroit Pistons. They're dealing with a number of injuries and a suspension to Miles Bridges, but they're figuring out a way to stay competitive in games. Expect them to play hard as the slight underdogs at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Hornets Odds

Brooklyn Nets: -1 (-110)

Charlotte Hornets: +1 (-110)

Over: 228 (-108)

Under: 228 (-112)

How to Watch Nets vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Brooklyn Nets were able to take the Dallas Mavericks right down to the wire, but couldn't stop Luka Doncic as he hit a last-minute three that sealed the game for Dallas. They've been playing well and their offense has been clicking when it needs to. However, they're dealing with a few injuries and the recent loss of center Nic Claxton will certainly effect them in this game. Still, expect the Nets to keep heaving threes as they shot an impressive 48.8% beyond the arc in their last game.

With both Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson missing for the Nets down low, they'll need to look towards some of their bench players to pick up the slack. Ben Simmons is doing a good job so far of playing point for this new-look team, but we're still waiting on him to turn in one of his vintage triple-double performances for them. In this game, the Nets will find success if they can play the matchups right and outrun the Hornets. They're dealing with ailments as well, so it'll be a matter of which team can find sustainable scoring.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Hornets saw a phenomenal season opener from their team as each starter was able to manage a double-digit scoring total. Brandon Miller came off the bench and added 13 points of his own and Charlotte felt extremely comfortable with their many scoring options on the court. In the following game, they were bullied on the glass and the Detroit Pistons defense completely shut them out. Clearly this team isn't as stout on defense as they are on offense, so they may need to switch gears and focus on stopping the Nets on the defensive end.

The Hornets have a multitude of young players that they can look towards with the game on the line. However, they're still waiting for another star to emerge as LaMelo Ball continues to be the cornerstone of their franchise. They'll be without Cody Martin in this game and they're still waiting for Miles Bridges to complete his suspension, so we'll have to wait and see what this team is fully capable of. If they can find consistent scoring as a team, we could see this Hornets team in a shootout with Brooklyn.

Final Nets-Hornets Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been rather inconsistent through the first two games, which may explain the coin-flip betting odds set by Vegas. These teams match up very well against each other and have similar lineups in terms of skill and age. The loss of Brooklyn's two starters may prove to be crucial for the game as they'll be lacking reinforcements in the paint. If the Hornets can get inside and force this short-handed Brooklyn team into foul trouble, they should be able to squeeze out a win. For our prediction, let's go with the Charlotte Hornets to cover the short spread and win this game at home.

Final Nets-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +1 (-110)