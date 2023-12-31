The Nets and Thunder meet for the first time this season.

We're set for another prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we begin coverage of this next cross-conference matchup between two teams hunting for position in their division. The Brooklyn Nets (15-17) will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) with both teams riding opposite streaks. Check out our NBA odds series for our Nets-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division and they occupy the nine-spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They've gone a disappointing 3-7 in their last 10 games and they come into this tilt following back-to-back losses against the Bucks and Wizards. Now, they'll try to cover on the road as sizable underdogs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are second in the Northwest Division and they're currently just two games back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the lead in the Western Conference. They've gone an opposite 7-3 in their last 10 and they head into this matchup on a three-game winning streak as they try to extend on their home floor.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Thunder Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +8 (-112)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -8 (-108)

Over: 237 (-108)

Under: 237 (-112)

How to Watch Nets vs. Thunder

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Brooklyn Nets have been sliding over the last 10 games and they're needing to turn their fortunes around if they want to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference race. They've been short-handed over the last two games and they've had to make due without Nic Claxton manning the middle. Mikal Bridges has been doing all he can to carry the team in scoring, but the reality is that they'll need their key center to make games more interesting on the defensive end of the floor. Dorian Finney-Smith has seen a ton of success this year with his three-point shot, so it wouldn't be a bad plan to get him the ball early and try to get him going from deep.

The Nets can stand to win this game if they play hard on the defensive end. The good news is that Claxton could be set to return to action tonight, giving the Nets a massive boost in the paint when trying to contain Chet Holmgren. The Nets rank third in the NBA in rebounds per game and much of that has been credit to Claxton. However, they're great at swarming the ball as a team and securing rebounds into fast break chances. If they can stun this Thunder team early and give them issues on offense, the Nets could make this a close and competitive game.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on another multi-game winning streak and it's been a similar story for them all season. They have yet to lose back-to-back contests and they've done a tremendous job of adjusting their game plans and adapting to the flow of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been dominant and will be making his case for an MVP award this year. He'll have a great matchup against the undersized Nets and he should have success finding his patented floater in the paint. Around the rim, Shai should look to get to the free throw line and frustrate Claxton as much as possible in his return. Look for the pick-and-roll game with Chet Holmgren to be in full-effect.

The Thunder had a phenomenal outing in their last game and beat the Denver Nuggets by 26 points on their home floor. It was an important win for the Thunder as they try to assert themselves as the best team in the West. It was also a stern test on the road against a team that they very well may see down the road in the playoffs. The Thunder can get this win tonight if they work the ball from Chet Holmgren and let him attack this Brooklyn defense. They have more weapons on offense and should be able to close this out easily to continue their winning streak.

Final Nets-Thunder Prediction & Pick

With Nic Claxton slated for a return, we should see a great battle between him and Holmgren in the paint all game. I think Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the x-factor in this game as he has the best positional matchup on the floor. If he can provide another 30+ point scoring performance, his teammates should give him enough reinforcements to cruise to a comfortable win here. Let's take the Thunder for our prediction.

Final Nets-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -8 (-108)