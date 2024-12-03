After one uneventful season at Nevada, Preston ‘Chubba' Purdy will enter the transfer portal for the third time in as many years. The younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will have one year of eligibility remaining as he seeks his fourth collegiate team.

Chubba Purdy will be a graduate transfer after entering the portal on Tuesday, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. The 23-year-old is a former four-star recruit who will play in his sixth year of college football in 2025.

Chubba Purdy did not see much playing time in 2024 behind Colorado transfer Brendon Lewis. He completed just 18 passes on the year for 239 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. He started one game against Hawaii on Oct. 26, leading Nevada to a 34-13 loss.

Unlike his older brother, Chubba Purdy was a highly sought-after recruit coming out of Perry High School. One year after Brock Purdy committed to Iowa State, Chubba Purdy signed with Florida State under head coach Mike Norvell. After two years in Tallahassee, Chubba Purdy transferred to Nebraska, where he would spend the next two seasons before landing in Reno.

Before choosing to transfer to Nevada, Chubba Purdy intended to go to San Jose State but switched his decision after head coach Brent Brennan left for Arizona. In each of his three stops to date, the well-traveled quarterback failed to emerge as a permanent starting quarterback. He has just six total starts to his name, each time only commanding the huddle due to injury.

Despite being just one year apart in age, Brock Purdy will be preparing for his fourth NFL season at the time Chubba Purdy begins his next year of college football. The latter has not yet indicated where he plans on spending his sixth and final year of collegiate eligibility.

Nevada ends 2024 with disappointing 3-10 record

Throughout Nevada's disappointing 2024 campaign, a 3-10 record never convinced head coach Jeff Choate to make a quarterback change. Lewis, who entered the year projected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Mountain West, failed to find a consistent rhythm with the offense, resulting in just 16 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions on the year.

Of their three wins on the year, Nevada did manage to top Oregon State 42-37 in Week 7. However, their two other wins came against Troy and Eastern Washington, both of whom ended 2024 with a 4-8 record in the Sun Belt and FCS, respectively.

With a 38-14 loss to No. 22-ranked UNLV in Week 14, Nevada ended its season on a six-game losing streak to bring them down to 3-10. The Wolfpack's win total was a mini one-game improvement from the previous two years when they went just 2-10 under Ken Wilson.

Overall, Nevada has not achieved a winning season since going 8-5 in 2021 under Jay Norvell. In his five-year tenure with the program, Norvell led the Wolfpack to four winning seasons, resulting in him leaving to take the head coaching position at Colorado State in 2022.

Since Norvell's departure, Nevada has struggled to dig themselves out of the hole they reside at the bottom of the Mountain West. Choate figures to have another difficult task ahead of him in 2025 with both of his quarterbacks, Lewis and Purdy, leaving the program.